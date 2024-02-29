10 Ways To Keep Your Digital Photos Safe In 2024

Thanks to the rise of technology and social media, modern society is highly visual, with photos making up the majority of social sharing. Your device's camera reel tells more about your life, hometown, hobbies, friends, and family than an autobiography could.

Yet the nature of digital images complicates things, as does the prevalence of image dumps on Facebook and Instagram. It turns out that with every photo you snap, you risk revealing your private data to the world and, in a worst-case scenario, hackers and other criminals. In some cases, you don't even have to share an image for it to be a security risk.

Keeping your digital photos safe goes beyond setting a passcode on your smartphone or declining friend requests from unknowns on Facebook. Before you capture that beautiful sunset or document your Instagram-worthy meal for posterity, consider how you can keep your digital photos safe in 2024.