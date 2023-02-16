How To Encrypt A Hard Drive On Windows, And Why You Might Need To

Your Windows device is likely protected with a passcode — the PIN or password you enter when signing in. For most users, login security prevents unauthorized access to the data saved on your computer, but not always. Determined attackers can bypass security and get into your hard drive to access data without login credentials.

If your computer was stolen, or you're throwing away an old machine; malicious parties can take out the hard drive, plug it into a different device, and gain access to your data without any authorization. Firstly, you should destroy an old drive before you throw it away. While it's still in use, consider encrypting it.

Encrypting a hard drive secures it and its contents, making it inaccessible without authorization. According to Microsoft, even if the hard drive is plugged into another computer, the data inside remains hidden and safe behind a password prompt.

On Windows, disk encryption is provided via an app called BitLocker. It's prepackaged with the OS, but you have to enable and configure it manually. BitLocker is a user-friendly feature, and it only takes a few steps to encrypt a drive.

Once it has been encrypted, the data on the BitLocker-protected volume becomes irretrievable without authentication.