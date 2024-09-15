The 10 Easiest Ways To Remove A Stripped Screw

When a screw isn't cooperating, you may be tempted to give it all you've got — to crank the drill to full speed and really put your back into it to pull the thing loose through sheer force of will. But a stripped screw often requires a gentler touch.

Using a manual screwdriver allows you to really feel when or if the driver is biting into the screw. You can make subtle movements and back off before you strip it even more. While you're at it, try every screwdriver you have available to you. Each screw is designed to work with a particular type and size of driver, but once a screw is stripped all bets are off.

If you've got a wider driver or one with a differently angled profile, you might just catch a lucky break. If a Phillips head isn't working, a strategically angled flathead just might. It's also worth trying screwdrivers of different lengths, while length doesn't directly impact how much torque you can get, it may change the user's ability to apply force to the screw. Before you start hatching more complicated schemes, it's worth checking the tools you have to see if they'll do the job.

