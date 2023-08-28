The Two Ways Steel Wool Can Breathe New Life Into Your Car
The usage of steel wool as a household scrubbing device dates as far back as the 19th century, where mechanics would gather up loose metal shavings from the floors of their garages and use them to buff and scrub. In the decades since, steel wool has found itself a comfortable spot in both the garage and the kitchen, with its abrasive, wiry nature being perfect for scrubbing off the most stubborn, stuck-on substances you can think of.
However, there's another spot in your home where steel wool can prove beneficial that you may not have thought of: Your car. Specifically, your car's windows and metallic components. The idea of using steel wool on your car seems like a bad idea on paper, as it seems like it'd be more likely to leave unsightly scratches than do anything productive. However, with the right technique and knowhow, a clump of steel wool can give your car a new lease on life.
Cleaning your car windows with steel wool
It's a generally accepted notion that using any kind of metal tool on your car's windows is inadvisable. Metal tools are stronger than glass, so attempting to clean a window with one usually results in scratches or cracks. With that in mind, could you really use steel wool to clean stains or water spots from your window? The answer is yes, provided you use the right kind of steel wool.
Steel wool comes in various grades, which determines the density and scrubbing power of the metal wires that make it up. If you use steel wool of the finest possible grade, 0000, then you can safely scrub stains and splotches from your windows without visibly damaging them. Just remember to thoroughly wet both the glass and the steel wool itself before scrubbing — if you try to use steel wool on dry glass, it's gonna scratch, no matter how fine it is.
Cleaning your car's metal parts with steel wool
Your car's exposed metal sections, such as the undercarriage, front grill, or wheel wells, can be susceptible to not just staining, but potentially dangerous afflictions of oxidation and rust. Rust needs to be scrubbed off the metal as soon as possible, lest it spread, erode, and reduce the car's overall structural integrity.
By scrubbing and polishing the metal, you can both remove any corrosive elements and get it nice and shiny. Steel wool, despite being made of metal itself, is excellent for this.
Thanks to its abrasive nature, steel wool is excellent for scrubbing off stubborn rust and other metal stains. To really rake that grody stuff off, you'll want a sturdy lump of steel wool, along with a strong cleaning agent like white vinegar or baking soda. Just apply the agent to the corroded spot with a cloth, then scrub with the steel wool. The cleaning agent can help to loosen up the corrosion, and the steel wool takes care of the rest.