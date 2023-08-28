The Two Ways Steel Wool Can Breathe New Life Into Your Car

The usage of steel wool as a household scrubbing device dates as far back as the 19th century, where mechanics would gather up loose metal shavings from the floors of their garages and use them to buff and scrub. In the decades since, steel wool has found itself a comfortable spot in both the garage and the kitchen, with its abrasive, wiry nature being perfect for scrubbing off the most stubborn, stuck-on substances you can think of.

However, there's another spot in your home where steel wool can prove beneficial that you may not have thought of: Your car. Specifically, your car's windows and metallic components. The idea of using steel wool on your car seems like a bad idea on paper, as it seems like it'd be more likely to leave unsightly scratches than do anything productive. However, with the right technique and knowhow, a clump of steel wool can give your car a new lease on life.