Harbor Freight's Gordon 20-In-1 Multi-Tool: Everything You Need To Know
Harbor Freight is a widely popular tool store where you can purchase anything from a reliable drill to RV essentials. It's entirely possible to stock your toolbox with quality tools and even find some small options to keep on your person in case of emergencies. There are many great multi-tool options on the market, and one great Harbor Freight find under $50 is the Gordon 20-in-1 Multi-Tool for $40. As of this article being written, this tool will be available online by mid-August — however, you may be able to find it quicker in stores as many locations show the item in stock.
Gordon is an in-house brand owned by Harbor Freight that makes all types of useful survival and outdoor products from emergency kits to a high-precision metal detector. According to Harbor Freight, this multi-tool is considered to be comparable to the popular Leatherman Wave+, which features many of the same tools. However, the Gordon brand multi-tool does come with a few extra ones at a much lower cost.
How versatile is the Gordon 20-in-1 Multi-Tool?
This multi-tool has nearly every tool you could possibly need while on the go. Unlike many other multi-tools, like the Micro Leatherman, you don't have to choose between pliers or scissors. When you open up the 20-in-1 Multi-Tool, the regular pliers are the main tool that also can be used as needle-nose pliers — additionally, there are wire cutters and wire strippers built into the pliers. However, Gordon has also implemented a small pair of scissors into one side of the tool, so you get both.
On the same side of the tool as the scissors, you'll also find a saw, a gut hook, a screwdriver, and a bit driver. On the other arm of the multi-tool, you'll have access to a can opener, a knife, and three different types of files — diamond-coated, wood, and metal. When the tool is stretched out to its full length, you will also see an eight-inch ruler notched in. There are a few other tools that come with this hand-held instrument, but with what has been named already, it is very much a versatile tool that can be used in any environment, unless you're going through airport security, of course.
Specs and warranty information
The entire Gordon Multi-Tool is made of stainless steel, including the knife's blade. It isn't terribly large in hand, measuring at only 4.06 inches in height and 1.53 inches in width. The blade is 2.86 inches, which is plenty to cut boxes and thinner ropes. It is also fairly light as the shipping weight is only 0.66 pounds, so it won't weigh too much in your pocket.
There's not much in terms of warranty. The product page only states that Harbor Freight guarantees the multi-tool to be free from defects in materials and workmanship for up to 90 days of the purchase date. It also says that limitations apply. This means that if you alter the tool in any way or cause damage from misuse, the warranty will become invalid. However, Harbor Freight also has a 90-day return policy, so if the tool does have any defects, you can return it for a full refund or exchange it for a new one.
What are users saying about this multi-tool?
The Gordon Multi-Tool comes with a 4.6 out of five star rating from 235 consumers as of July 2024. Additionally, there are many positive written reviews. A recent comment stated that the straight blade nicely opens boxes, and the tool as a whole feels like a premium product in the hand. Most were happy to have a sturdy multi-tool at a reasonable price compared to Leatherman.
However, some commented on the stiffness of the multi-tool. Also, a negative review came through saying that they used the pliers as they would a Leatherman, and they broke the plier's jaw. A product expert staff member responded with advice on how better to maneuver the pliers during use, so they won't break next time.
Even outside of the Harbor Freight website, many people have positive remarks on the multi-tool. On Reddit, a user compared it to their $200 Leatherman Charge Plus TTI and was impressed with how similar the tools are in both tool options and quality, while the Gordon version was a fourth the price. Additionally, the YouTube channel Steve's Gear did a review video where they compared the Gordon to the Leatherman Wave. They stated that the Leatherman's edges feel better in the hand, but the Gordon is still rounded, so it's not too much of a difference. Additionally, the video confirmed that the Leatherman opens up a bit easier as Harbor Freight's version is a bit stiff. However, the Gordon should start to wear down over time and become easier to open like its counterpart.