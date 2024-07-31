Harbor Freight's Gordon 20-In-1 Multi-Tool: Everything You Need To Know

The Gordon Multi-Tool comes with a 4.6 out of five star rating from 235 consumers as of July 2024. Additionally, there are many positive written reviews. A recent comment stated that the straight blade nicely opens boxes, and the tool as a whole feels like a premium product in the hand. Most were happy to have a sturdy multi-tool at a reasonable price compared to Leatherman.

However, some commented on the stiffness of the multi-tool. Also, a negative review came through saying that they used the pliers as they would a Leatherman, and they broke the plier's jaw. A product expert staff member responded with advice on how better to maneuver the pliers during use, so they won't break next time.

Even outside of the Harbor Freight website, many people have positive remarks on the multi-tool. On Reddit, a user compared it to their $200 Leatherman Charge Plus TTI and was impressed with how similar the tools are in both tool options and quality, while the Gordon version was a fourth the price. Additionally, the YouTube channel Steve's Gear did a review video where they compared the Gordon to the Leatherman Wave. They stated that the Leatherman's edges feel better in the hand, but the Gordon is still rounded, so it's not too much of a difference. Additionally, the video confirmed that the Leatherman opens up a bit easier as Harbor Freight's version is a bit stiff. However, the Gordon should start to wear down over time and become easier to open like its counterpart.