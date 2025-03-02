6 Of The Best Swiss Army Knife Alternatives (According To Enthusiasts)

What do Kleenex, Jell-O, and the Swiss Army Knife have in common? This isn't some existential riddle — they're all proprietary eponyms that have become associated with all similar products. In other words, even though Kleenex is one specific brand and not the name of the actual product, many of us still refer to any tissue as a Kleenex. Similarly, not all gelatin desserts are technically Jell-O, as that's just a popular brand that sells the product. And, yes, the same goes with Swiss Army Knife — which isn't a brand but a specific line of products made by Victorinox. If you're using a knife-based multi-tool that isn't manufactured by Victorinox, then it's not actually a Swiss Army Knife, even if that's what you call it.

Advertisement

You can find plenty of tools that are very similar in size and have the same included implements as a Swiss Army Knife — they just happen to be made by another company. And, while Victorinox may have a monopoly on the name — and is even the brand of choice for MacGyver — many of these multi-tools are high-quality and can easily be used in lieu of an actual Swiss Army Knife. Then again, some may be total junk.

While they all need to have a pocket blade to be considered an alternative to a Swiss Army Knife — as opposed to generic, typically plier-based multi-tools — these third-party tools may offer more (or fewer) functions than a standard Swiss Army Knife. If you're not sure which tool is right for you, here are six of the best Swiss Army Knife alternatives, according to enthusiasts who've used them. More information on how these items were evaluated can be found at the end of this list.

Advertisement