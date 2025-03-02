6 Of The Best Swiss Army Knife Alternatives (According To Enthusiasts)
What do Kleenex, Jell-O, and the Swiss Army Knife have in common? This isn't some existential riddle — they're all proprietary eponyms that have become associated with all similar products. In other words, even though Kleenex is one specific brand and not the name of the actual product, many of us still refer to any tissue as a Kleenex. Similarly, not all gelatin desserts are technically Jell-O, as that's just a popular brand that sells the product. And, yes, the same goes with Swiss Army Knife — which isn't a brand but a specific line of products made by Victorinox. If you're using a knife-based multi-tool that isn't manufactured by Victorinox, then it's not actually a Swiss Army Knife, even if that's what you call it.
You can find plenty of tools that are very similar in size and have the same included implements as a Swiss Army Knife — they just happen to be made by another company. And, while Victorinox may have a monopoly on the name — and is even the brand of choice for MacGyver — many of these multi-tools are high-quality and can easily be used in lieu of an actual Swiss Army Knife. Then again, some may be total junk.
While they all need to have a pocket blade to be considered an alternative to a Swiss Army Knife — as opposed to generic, typically plier-based multi-tools — these third-party tools may offer more (or fewer) functions than a standard Swiss Army Knife. If you're not sure which tool is right for you, here are six of the best Swiss Army Knife alternatives, according to enthusiasts who've used them. More information on how these items were evaluated can be found at the end of this list.
Leatherman Free T4
Leatherman is a popular brand that makes various kinds of multi-tools, including the best-selling Leatherman Micra. Many of these multi-tools are built around the pliers feature, which is common with the product; however, Leatherman also makes a knife-centric multi-tool that makes a solid alternative to the Swiss Army Knife: the Leatherman Free T4. The tool uses a magnetic opening and closing mechanism and nearly all of its implements lock into place, while it can also be opened with one hand. Amazon sells the Leatherman Free T4 for $70.
Amazon customers who've purchased and used the tool have given it a strong 4.6 out of 5 average user score, based on over 1,850 reviews. It was also named the "best Swiss Army Knife alternative" by Outdoor Life, which praised its one-handed opening and locking mechanism, among other features. This locking mechanism can be useful, though some users have noted opening the tools can be tough. After thoroughly testing the product, Outdoor Life said its blade and scissors weren't as sharp as Victorinox's product, but that it's still a solid alternative.
Like the Swiss Army Knife Spartan, the Leatherman Free T4 includes a dozen different tools and comes in a similar size — it's 3.6 inches long when closed and weighs 4.3 ounces. The blade is made from 420HC stainless steel and has a notch for pulling it out easier. As previously mentioned, the tool also includes spring-action scissors, as well as a pry tool, package opener, awl, bottle opener, removable tweezers, four different screwdrivers, and a heavy-duty file. The tool also comes with a pocket clip and is available in forest green, neon yellow, light blue, dark blue, and a naked stainless steel finish.
MKM Malga 6
Maniago Knife Makers (MKM) is a relatively new manufacturer, based in Italy, but has made a name for itself among knife enthusiasts with its high-quality products. It's won multiple awards, including Fixed Blade of the Year and Imported Knife of the Year at the Blade Show. For some enthusiasts, the MKM Malga 6 is a go-to alternative for the Swiss Army Knife.
On the subreddit dedicated to the latter's home brand, r/Victorinox, one reddit user put it simply: "It's a good knife," while another agreed that it has "good quality" but that it's "super heavy" for a tool of its size. Another redditor in the same thread praised the fact that the Malga 6 comes with a fork, which many standard SAK alternatives, and many of Victorinox's own SAKs, lack. On r/slipjointknives, another user commented that they appreciated its larger size and that they "love the feel in the hand" of the product. They also mentioned that it may be overpriced, but nonetheless "it's been in my pocket since I got it."
The MKM Malga 6 is 8-and-a-half inches long and weighs 2.82 ounces. Its main blade is constructed from Bohler M390 steel with a stonewashed finish, which allows it to be highly resistant to corrosion as well as deliver a sharp cutting edge. The rest of its implements also have stonewashed finishing and are built from 420 stainless steel. They include a bottle opener with a flat screwdriver, can opener, fork, reamer, and that twisty tool you'll find on many Swiss Army Knife variants — a corkscrew.
On Amazon, the MKM Malga 6 varies in price from $89 to $110, depending on the color. The black MKM Malga 6 costs $99.
Gerber Gear Armbar Drive
Gerber Gear may be more known for its multi-tools than its pocket knives, as the brand makes some of the best multi-tools for hiking and camping, among other uses. According to the self-described Swiss Army Knife and multi-tool enthusiast behind Gear Personal, the Gerber Gear Armbar "can be the perfect alternative to a Swiss Army Knife." Knife users purchasing the product on Amazon seem to be in agreement, as the Armbar has a solid 4.5 out of 5 average customer score, based on over 4,250 ratings.
The Gerber Gear Armbar has several different functions — however, some are limited to certain models. For example, the Gerber Gear Cork offers a corkscrew that other models do not. This may or may not be a dealbreaker for you, depending on which implements you're looking for in a Swiss Army Knife alternative.
The Gerber Gear Armbar Drive may be the most useful all-around SAK alternative. It doesn't have a corkscrew or a serrated blade, but does offer eight different functions, which is one more than the number of tools a standard Swiss Army Knife has. These functions include a lockable 2.5-inch fine-edge blade, a pry bar, a bottle opener, scissors, and an awl. As the name implies, it also includes a 2.5-inch extension bit driver — however, the driver is actually two tools in one, as the straight bit can be flipped around a Phillips head. The final function is a piece of hard metal on the butt of the handle that can be used as a small hammer.
The Gerber Gear Armbar Drive has a list price of $45 on Amazon, but is available for $40 at the time of this writing.
Spyderco ClipiTool
In a comprehensive video breaking down the best Swiss Army Knife alternatives, KnifeCenter names the Spyderco ClipiTool as one solid option, while at the same time acknowledging that the ClipiTool "may seem a little out of left field." That's because the ClipiTool line of Spyderco knives are smaller than the standard Swiss Army Knife with fewer functions.
However, this potential drawback is also the Spyderco ClipiTool's biggest asset — by focusing mostly on the two-inch blade, you get a knife that has a stronger design and sharper edge than you might get from a multi-tool packed with different features. The finished blade has a large, curved shape made with precision stainless steel and includes a choil at the base that keeps you from accidentally closing the knife while using it.
There are three different ClipiTool models to choose from, so you can pair the high-quality blade with the one or two tools you expect to use most. One model includes scissors and another includes a second, serrated blade. The third option has a bottle opener that can also be used as a screwdriver thanks to a flathead extension on its end. All of these tools, as well as the blade on each, have rounded notches that make them easier to unfold. The slipjoint blade is two inches long, with a 1.75-inch edge length. If you opt for the additional serrated blade, you'll have a tool that's built to saw and cut cord, string, and other fibrous materials. In its video review, KnifeCenter highlights Spyderco's edge retention and reports that it's not difficult to open, but definitely easier when using two hands.
Each of the three models of the Spyderco ClipiTool are available on Amazon for $42.
Böker Camp Knife Stag
If you're looking for a multi-tool that shares most features of a standard Swiss Army Knife, one option is the Böker Camp Knife Stag. It offers both a primary blade and a smaller, secondary blade on the opposite end, as well as a flathead screwdriver, a bottle opener, a can opener, a corkscrew, a flathead screwdriver, and a leather punch and reamer. On r/knives, one redditor singled out the corkscrew, calling it smooth, sharp, and sturdy. In the same subreddit, another knife enthusiast praised the brand as straightforward as possible: "Böker makes great knives." The Böker Camp Knife Stag retails for $387.
However, that superior quality comes with a literal price — the knife isn't cheap. Depending on your personal preferences and what you want most from your tools, its premium cost could be worth it, though. KnifeCenter cites the Böker Camp Knife as one of the best SAK alternatives and praises its construction, saying "what you're paying for here is that old world German craftsmanship ... and it's just put together really nicely," as well as calling it "a fantastically built knife with a ton of heritage."
KnifeCenter adds that its design allows for greater control with certain features, such as the center-placed awl that takes advantage of a firmer grip and the smaller secondary knife for more precise cuts. Both blades use corrosion-resistant steel that is easy to sharpen. One potential downside to the product — if you prefer to use Amazon for your online shopping — is that the retailer may not have it in stock. However, you'll soon be able to buy the tool directly from the manufacturer on Böker's website.
Swiza D03 AM
Swiza is a Swiss brand that makes products very similar to Swiss Army Knives. Not only do some of Swiza's knives share many of the same implements as the Swiss Army Knife, but some products — such as the D03 AM — even look a lot like the latter. Its handle is emblazoned with the Swiss flag and you can get it in the same cherry red that the iconic multi-tool is known for.
The Swiza D03 AM does differ from the standard Swiss Army Knife in some ways, though. Notably, it has a curved design, as opposed to the straight handle of the SAK, and features ergonomic, soft-touch handles. The multi-tool includes a 2.95-inch blade with a safety lock and 10 additional functions, including a corkscrew, tweezers, a punch/reamer with sewing eye, and a can opener with a flat screwdriver, cutting edge, and hook, as well as a universal bottle opener with a wire bender and another screwdriver.
You'll find knife enthusiasts that have no problem using Swiza as an SAK alternative. "Swiza was a surprise for me," posted one r/SwissArmyKnives user. "It's my go to beater knife. Thing handled daily cutting of nylon straps, boxes, tape, plastic wrap, and plastic packages for about six months straight and I never sharpened it ... Blade has held up insanely well." Amazon seems to currently be low on stock when it comes to Swiza products, and it's unclear if or when that will change. Plus, prices can vary depending on the seller, so Prime users may want to consider purchasing it directly from the manufacturer or another retailer, even if you find that slightly more inconvenient.
Swiss Knife Shop sells the Swiza D03 AM for $40.
How these Swiss Army Knife alternatives were evaluated
The Swiss Army Knife alternatives included on this list were selected based on how similar they are in functionality to a standard, medium-sized Swiss Army Knife — such as the Spartan — as well as other factors such as cost, quality, and reliability. For the latter two attributes, the feedback, reviews, and opinions of knife and multi-tool enthusiasts were heavily referenced. These enthusiasts include those who've posted in threads about Swiss Army Knives and various alternatives in subreddits where they and other enthusiasts gather to have informed online conversations about such products. The subreddits consulted while selecting and evaluating this list of tools include r/knives, r/SwissArmyKnives, r/Victorinox, and r/SlipJointKnives.
In some cases, the written reviews of informed Amazon customers were also taken into account. Additionally, dedicated blogs and publications concerning the Swiss Army Knife and related gear were also referenced, including Outdoor Life and Gear Personal, as well as popular YouTube channels such as KnifeCenter.