Who Owns The Swiss Army Knife Brand & Where Are The Tools Made?

Thanks to its usefulness in a host of situations, the Swiss Army Knife is one of the most handy small tools around. Complete with knives, a corkscrew, a Swiss Army Knife can opener attachment, which can actually be used for a number of things, and more, this little tool can do it all. (This is doubly true when you consider that features as small as the Swiss Army Knife's toothpick slot also have many alternative uses.) As a result of the knife's enduring popularity, numerous brands have produced their own versions of this iconic multitool. However, it should be recognized that the Swiss Army Knife does have roots in a specific company.

Advertisement

The Swiss Army Knife brand and tool itself date back to the late 1800s. Swiss inventor Karl Elsener produced his first knife for soldiers in 1891. It contained a knife, a reamer, a can opener, and a screwdriver. He followed this up by producing an officer's knife in 1897 which incorporated a corkscrew and a second blade into the design. In the modern age, the Swiss Army Knife is owned by Victorinox, a company which Elsener founded during 1884 in the town of Ibach, Switzerland. Now, well over a century later, the company still produces its handy knives in its factory in Ibach. The company produces hundreds of different models and a slew of tools and attachments, including a Swiss Army Knife hook that, again, has many different uses.

Advertisement