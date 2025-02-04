5 Handy Uses For Your Swiss Army Knife's Can Opener

The point of having a Swiss Army Knife on your person is having a tool available for mundane situations. You've got a hook for carrying small loads, a screwdriver for driving and removing small fasteners, knives for whittling and cutting, and a toothpick slot for storing small external implements.

However, one common tool included in a Swiss Army Knife that might not seem so useful is the can opener. This odd gadget, often in the shape of a little shark head, is intended for opening up a can on the camping trail or in an emergency shelter. Outside of opening cans, though, a can opener doesn't seem to have a lot of overt purpose.

That may be true on the surface level, but if you approach your Swiss Army Knife's can opener with a little open-ended creativity, you might find it to be a more multifaceted tool than you expected. Like we said, a Swiss Army Knife's tools are meant to help you with all kinds of situations, but the ultimate tool is your imagination.