How Many Tools Does A Standard Swiss Army Knife Have?
These days, when you hear "Swiss Army Knife," you immediately think of a handy folding contraption that includes multiple items that you can utilize for a variety of tasks. Because of how compact it is, it's often regarded as one of the most essential tiny multitools worth having. In fact, since its debut in 1891, the product has become such a household name in various parts of the world that Victorinox — the company that made the original soldier's knives supplied to the Swiss Army over a century ago — has since come out with more up-to-date versions of the multi-tool that started it all, not to mention other product categories as well.
To date, the official Victorinox website lists over 100 pocket knife and multitool variants with the most expensive one — aptly named Swiss Champ XXL priced at a whopping $395 — promising 73 functions. However, this particular model is obviously the titan of all Swiss Army Knives currently available and is hardly recommended for the most basic user.
If you simply want to own the standard Swiss Army Knife from yesteryear, go for the Classic SD. Currently listed at a more affordable $24, the basic pocket knife only has seven listed functions.
The classic Swiss Army Knife features, explained
The Victorinox Classic SD's primary tool is a small blade that has a notch on it that lets you unfold it with your fingernail. Next to it is a nail file that's meant to smoothen out the edges of your finger and toenails, but due to its coarse texture, it may be used to lightly file certain materials as well. The nail file also features a 2.5-millimeter screwdriver tip.
On the other long side of the pocket knife is a pair of small scissors. Considering its size, it's obviously not meant to do heavy-duty cutting, but the tool is sharp enough for things like paper, thread, and other similar everyday items.
One of the short ends contains two concealed detachable tools: a pair of tweezers and a toothpick. Tweezers can be used for a variety of things, such as pluck hairs or handle tiny objects like screws. In a first aid setting, they can be utilized to remove splinters or detach ticks or fleas. On the other hand, a toothpick is mainly used to clean between your teeth, maybe poke through or into tiny holes when needed. If you prefer, you can use the Swiss Army Knife toothpick slot to house other items instead, such as an additional mini screwdriver or perhaps a sewing needle.
Rounding out the Classic SD's list of features is a key ring. This allows you to attach the popular pocket knife to your keychain, your belt loop, or your bag. If you intend to get on an airplane with it, make sure it's in your checked luggage, as it's not allowed in the aircraft cabin.