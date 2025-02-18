How Many Tools Does A Standard Swiss Army Knife Have?

These days, when you hear "Swiss Army Knife," you immediately think of a handy folding contraption that includes multiple items that you can utilize for a variety of tasks. Because of how compact it is, it's often regarded as one of the most essential tiny multitools worth having. In fact, since its debut in 1891, the product has become such a household name in various parts of the world that Victorinox — the company that made the original soldier's knives supplied to the Swiss Army over a century ago — has since come out with more up-to-date versions of the multi-tool that started it all, not to mention other product categories as well.

To date, the official Victorinox website lists over 100 pocket knife and multitool variants with the most expensive one — aptly named Swiss Champ XXL priced at a whopping $395 — promising 73 functions. However, this particular model is obviously the titan of all Swiss Army Knives currently available and is hardly recommended for the most basic user.

If you simply want to own the standard Swiss Army Knife from yesteryear, go for the Classic SD. Currently listed at a more affordable $24, the basic pocket knife only has seven listed functions.