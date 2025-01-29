5 Tools And Gadgets You'll Want For Your Keychain

When you leave the house and are on the move, you usually can only take the most essential items with you. Some things are quite obvious, such as your wallet (with cash, credit cards, and identification, ideally), your mobile phone, and your keys. However, what happens when you run into a situation that requires the use of a tool?

While those with their own vehicle can certainly keep a portable toolbox handy for emergencies, having smaller useful gadgets that can fit in your bag or even your pocket may be more beneficial for the everyday individual. This is especially true for those who are easily overwhelmed with complicated gizmos or people who prefer to travel light. The good news is keychain tools exist, and a lot of them offer more than one function.

Jam Kotenko/SlashGear

Amazon has a wide range of multi-use tools that you can bring with you wherever you go and can be helpful in a number of scenarios. For instance, having the right mutitool for hiking or camping can assist in important tasks, such as cutting ropes, opening cans, or making simple repairs or adjustments to your equipment. It's also great to have access to one around the house for times you need to open packages, consolidate boxes for recycling, tighten screws on furniture, or simply pop a bottle cap open.

To help you get started on arming your keychain with must-have tools and tiny gadgetry, below are a couple of products we've tried out and loved.