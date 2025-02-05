Can You Bring A Swiss Army Knife On A Plane? What The TSA Rules Say
Nearly a quarter-century after the Transport Security Administration arrived in airports across the country, we're still wondering whether to take our shoes off in line. The rules and regulations set forth can seem arbitrary and confusing. Why are 3.4 ounces of liquid safer than 3.5? And the rules can quickly get even more perplexing. Why are disposable razors okay to put in a carry-on bag while safety razors must be checked? Why are there electronics that aren't allowed in a checked bag? These sometimes indecipherable regulations have been fertile ground for comedy routines, and we've all seen someone get held up in the security line for violating them. Unruly travelers can even have Precheck status revoked.
One perennial question travelers ask is whether you can bring a Swiss Army Knife on a plane. After all, the main blade on a multitool isn't particularly sharp or long, and the rest of its appendages are pretty harmless unless you're a beer bottle. So, does the common Swiss Army Knife pass muster to fly the friendly skies, or should you leave it behind before catching a flight? The answer is probably what you expect, but it's worth going over regardless. In short, you can travel with a Swiss Army Knife, but you can't have it with you. Of all the weird things confiscated by the TSA, one of the most absurd was a Swiss Army style knife taped to the handle of a hairbrush in an ill-advised attempt to sneak it through. Here are the details regarding TSA regulations for Swiss Army Knives.
You can travel with a Swiss Army Knife, but only in checked luggage
For travelers flying in the U.S., the TSA'srules around sharp objects are very clear. Unless the knife blade in your Swiss Army Knife is a rounded or butter knife, wrap it for protection and put it in your checked luggage. You cannot bring a multitool with a knife, such as a Swiss Army Knife, onto a plane if it's on your person or in your carry-on luggage. This is in line with other TSA guidance regarding sharp objects; in general, whether the item in question is a box cutter, ice pick, scissors or knitting needle, it must be checked.
Some travelers may think that there are workarounds if you really think you'll need the tools in your Swiss Army Knife during a flight. For example, you might assume you could disassemble the multitool and remove any sharp blades from it, then reassemble it and travel with a bladeless version. However, this will not guarantee that the TSA will allow it in your carry-on, as the TSA clearly states, "The final decision rests with the TSA officer on whether an item is allowed through the checkpoint." Moreover, the TSA may still disallow you from traveling with a modified Swiss Army Knife since other features such as the scissors, saw, hook, or chisel could prove problematic for the TSA. Carrying a Swiss Army Knife through a TSA checkpoint, even if it's been modified to remove the blade, could result in having it confiscated, being searched or detained, or other consequences. Check your multitool and go without it during the flight, or leave it at home if you're not checking any luggage.