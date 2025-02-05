Can You Bring A Swiss Army Knife On A Plane? What The TSA Rules Say

Nearly a quarter-century after the Transport Security Administration arrived in airports across the country, we're still wondering whether to take our shoes off in line. The rules and regulations set forth can seem arbitrary and confusing. Why are 3.4 ounces of liquid safer than 3.5? And the rules can quickly get even more perplexing. Why are disposable razors okay to put in a carry-on bag while safety razors must be checked? Why are there electronics that aren't allowed in a checked bag? These sometimes indecipherable regulations have been fertile ground for comedy routines, and we've all seen someone get held up in the security line for violating them. Unruly travelers can even have Precheck status revoked.

Advertisement

One perennial question travelers ask is whether you can bring a Swiss Army Knife on a plane. After all, the main blade on a multitool isn't particularly sharp or long, and the rest of its appendages are pretty harmless unless you're a beer bottle. So, does the common Swiss Army Knife pass muster to fly the friendly skies, or should you leave it behind before catching a flight? The answer is probably what you expect, but it's worth going over regardless. In short, you can travel with a Swiss Army Knife, but you can't have it with you. Of all the weird things confiscated by the TSA, one of the most absurd was a Swiss Army style knife taped to the handle of a hairbrush in an ill-advised attempt to sneak it through. Here are the details regarding TSA regulations for Swiss Army Knives.

Advertisement