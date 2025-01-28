5 Of The Weirdest Things Ever Confiscated By TSA Officials

You know the drill — no weapons, no alcohol, and no firearms when at the airport. Carrying any of these items can lead to interrogations, fines, and even arrest and jail time. Most passengers are just trying to get to their destination, but there are some people who take these warnings as a challenge rather than the law. This has led to some pretty interesting items being discovered trying to get past security, like live animals and vape pens stuffed in tubes of toothpaste.

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has the important job of ensuring airplane passengers are safe, which is why the agency's website lists dozens of guidelines. There are even rules as to what types of batteries are permitted on airplanes. To lighten the mood, TSA has started sharing some of their strangest confiscations on Instagram, and it's definitely entertaining and shocking (and sometimes scary) what people have tried to bring on board. Here are some of the wildest things TSA has confiscated at airports across the United States.