5 Of The Weirdest Things Ever Confiscated By TSA Officials
You know the drill — no weapons, no alcohol, and no firearms when at the airport. Carrying any of these items can lead to interrogations, fines, and even arrest and jail time. Most passengers are just trying to get to their destination, but there are some people who take these warnings as a challenge rather than the law. This has led to some pretty interesting items being discovered trying to get past security, like live animals and vape pens stuffed in tubes of toothpaste.
The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has the important job of ensuring airplane passengers are safe, which is why the agency's website lists dozens of guidelines. There are even rules as to what types of batteries are permitted on airplanes. To lighten the mood, TSA has started sharing some of their strangest confiscations on Instagram, and it's definitely entertaining and shocking (and sometimes scary) what people have tried to bring on board. Here are some of the wildest things TSA has confiscated at airports across the United States.
The TSA confiscated a model rocket at LAX
3...2...1... Confiscated! A model rocket was discovered in a checked bag in the Los Angeles International Airport that looked ready to take off — it even had some residual fuel left inside. The model rocket included all necessary components, complete with a controller and plenty of duct tape (three whole rolls to be exact).
The model rocket was not allowed on the plane due to the leftover fuel found inside, which the TSA deemed potentially flammable or explosive. On Instagram, the TSA compared the rocket fuel to fireworks. Some commenters expressed concern over the confiscated model rocket, noticing how complex it looked — maybe a kid worked super hard on this science experiment or it was someone's passion project. But while the model rocket ironically was not allowed to fly, TSA reassured their followers that it was returned to the owners so they could ship it back home instead. Had they attempted to bring the rocket and its fuel onboard in carry-on luggage, the TSA likely would not have been so accommodating.
One passenger taped a knife to a hair brush
Desperate to avoid checking bags or potential murderer? TSA posted an image of a poorly hidden knife during a search at the Wilmington International Airport. Inside a passenger's bag, officers found a knife taped tightly around the handle of a hair brush that was stuffed inside a three-ring binder. TSA pointed out that invisible tape was likely the reason the knife was still easily spotted while the bag was being checked.
Previously, someone at another airport tried to hide a knife inside a horse plushie; this also failed. Knives are one of the obvious items the TSA prohibits aboard aircraft, but are among the most commonly confiscated items at security. Attempting to bring a knife through security will lead to you getting delayed at the checkpoint, and there's a chance you'll be fined up to $2,250. Some concerned commenters wondered what the intention of this passenger was, and if they were still allowed to board once the knife was taken from them. That likely depended on what happened during the subsequent interrogation.
A hand warmer was mistaken for an explosive device in Tulsa
Consuming energy drinks can lead to heart trouble, but one passenger in Oklahoma almost gave a TSA agent a heart attack with a modified energy drink can. What looked like a homemade explosive was found in a carry-on bag at Tulsa International Airport. It was made out of a Bang energy drink can filled with wires and other electronic components taped together. TSA claimed it was a replica explosive device, which had many people immediately wondering why anyone would ever think this was okay to try and bring on a plane.
However, one commenter called out TSA for maybe being a bit too cautious — apparently it's a mini hand heater, with the person pointing out the little heating element wrapped in chemtape and powered by a 9-volt battery. A quick Google search shows other handmade mini hand heaters made with similar materials.
While the device could have been truly innocent, TSA noted that even components used in replica explosives are forbidden from being taken into the airport. This means it's probably not going to go over well if you bring anything that looks like an explosive in your bag, even if it's just meant to warm your hands.
Another apparent explosive device was housed in a replica of a human skull
Okay, it's getting even weirder. At the Salt Lake City International Airport, security confiscated a replica of a human skull filled with putty, wiring, and a 9-volt battery. Like the previous Bang Energy drink hand warmer, the skull contained the components of an explosive device so it was definitely not allowed on the plane. But why was someone traveling around with a bomb-like human skull? An officer spoke with the passenger and found that the truth was quite strange indeed.
While the flight's passengers were safe from the suspected homemade bomb, they apparently were in danger of possibly getting lobotomized. TSA reported that the skull was actually a training aid for a traveling neurosurgeon who was "practicing lobotomies." Lobotomies are no longer performed in the United States but this procedure is not illegal, so carry on, I guess (get it?).
An emotional support boa constrictor was found in Tampa
Paging Samuel L. Jackson to a white courtesy phone. One passenger didn't even really try to hide that a giant snake was inside their carry-on bag. TSA officers at the Tampa International Airport found a 4-foot boa constrictor inside someone's luggage at the security checkpoint. An X-ray of the bag showed the poor snake curled up inside. One clever Instagram user commented, "I'm tired of these motherf—ing snakes on this motherf—ing plane!"
This isn't the only way to attract extra attention at a TSA checkpoint. Artist Evan Roth made metal plates with visible messages for agents, although carrying one through security is not a prank we're endorsing.
Snakes are not allowed in carry-on bags, but can they be brought onto the plane as a pet? That depends on the airline, but most don't list snakes as one of the pets they allow in the cabin. This means they'll need to be in cargo. According to CBS News, this particular boa was an "emotional support animal" named Bartholomew. Unfortunately, Bartholomew was not allowed to ride with its owner.