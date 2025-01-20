Every Type Of Battery The TSA Lets You Bring In Your Carry-On

Packing for a flight can be overwhelming, especially when it comes to what is and isn't allowed in your carry-on bag. Among the items that spark the most confusion are batteries. They are ubiquitous, yet highly regulated, due to their potential safety risks. The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) have established specific guidelines to ensure passengers can safely bring their essential devices and spare batteries on board without endangering everyone on the flight.

Advertisement

Batteries are indispensable for modern travel since they power everything — from smartphones and laptops to medical devices and even e-cigarettes. However, their potential of lithium batteries to overheat or cause fires has made them subject to stringent air travel regulations. Understanding the types of batteries permitted in your carry-on luggage and the precautions required is important to enjoy a smooth and safe journey. Below, we break down the TSA and FAA's rules by battery type and provide tips to ensure you comply with the aviation guidelines before taking flight.