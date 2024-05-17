10 Must-Have Tech Gadgets For Each Major Type Of Traveler
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Once upon a time, independent gap-year trailblazers lugged around physical maps and piles of books, including phrasebooks, guidebooks, and novels. They also had to go to physical offices, wait in queues, and bargain for the best prices. Clambering around a new city when trying to find a hotel room during a major festival was also commonplace. And if you wanted to book ahead, you probably needed to get to a payphone armed with a list of numbers procured from a Lonely Planet guidebook.
Technology has streamlined the whole process. Most of us are walking around with a portable travel agent in our pockets. We can use them to book flights and hotels, guide us around strange cities, and recommend the best places to eat, sleep, or catch a show. AI is even translating real-time conversations that couldn't have been possible just a short time ago, while camera tech developments have made us all professional photographers and filmmakers.
Whether traveling for business or pleasure, technology has opened up a whole range of entertainment options and conveniences. Having the right gadgets for your particular type of travel can make all the difference to the experience. With that said, here are 10 must-have tech gadgets for each major type of traveler.
The Brane X portable Bluetooth speaker for the package tourist
Package tourists seem to love water. Whether they're lazing in the sun or throwing frisbees, a cooling swim is usually nearby. And there's absolutely nothing wrong with that! After all, they're on vacation to relax. Even on those days of hardcore sightseeing, it's likely that some sort of waterside relaxation will occur in the evening. For this reason, waterproof gadgets are best for the package tourist.
A waterproof Bluetooth speaker is an excellent idea, and dustproofing is a good option if you'll spend time at the beach with it. The Brane X Smart Speaker is the smart choice. We were impressed by its portability and excellent battery life. Better yet, it also has a powerful sound, especially if you lean more toward the bassy genres. What's more, its IP57 rating means the elements will have a tough time getting in. However, it is a fairly pricey option, so if you're on the lookout for a more affordable portable speaker, there are plenty of other options.
A waterproof e-reader is another gadget to enhance poolside pleasure. Note that the Amazon Kindle is not waterproof, but the Kindle Paperwhite is. And you can keep all of your devices charged up while poolside using a portable charger. Quality waterproof options include the Goal Zero Venture 35 and 75. Both are IP67 and have enough battery capacity for your speaker, smartphone, and other gadgets.
The BigBlue SolarPowa 28 portable solar charger for the backpacker
Backpackers will happily set off into the middle of nowhere with a heavy bag tugging on their shoulders, all in the name of adventure. For this type of traveler, lightweight and potentially life-saving gadgets are the best choice. A small, portable solar charger can be a godsend, as it can /charge essential gadgets such as the smartphone, offering access to maps, guidebooks, and communication.
The BigBlue SolarPowa 28 is lightweight and compact. It folds down to small dimensions, so it can be easily stowed in a backpack when not in use. You can also fix it to the pack to charge while you hike. If you're setting up camp at any point, you can hang it from a tent or tree to absorb the sun's precious power. With its IPX4 rating, you'll also have enough time to take it down and pack it away safely in the event of a downpour. It charges quickly, and it even works well when the sun is hiding.
On top of your smartphone, another life-saving device the BigBlue can charge is a satellite communicator such as the Garmin inReach Explorer+. It features preloaded topographic maps with GPS navigation, interactive SOS and 24/7 search and rescue, weather updates, a rugged build with an IPX7 rating, and a battery life of up to 100 hours. It's a device that offers a lot more security than your average smartphone, especially when venturing into areas with limited cellular coverage.
The MacBook Air for the digital nomad
Digital nomads can't be digital nomads unless they have a suitable laptop so they can work while they galavant around the world. Said laptop mustn't keep one down with its weight, but neither should it lack power. The ideal laptop for the digital nomad is the MacBook Air. I use a 13-inch MacBook Air with the M1 chip, and I find it to have plenty of power for what I need it to do. However, some people may require a bit of a boost, and the MacBook Air 13-inch M2 is big enough and powerful enough for most. With the M3 chip, Apple has unleashed some serious power, though it's on the expensive side. It's probably overkill, but some nomads, such as on-the-go graphic designers, may benefit from it. There's even the M3 Pro or the ultimate in MacBook mightiness, the M3 Max.
Nomads also need gadgets that can help prevent backaches, which often happen when you spend too much time hunched over a desk. The Apple Magic Keyboard complements the MacBook well and is barely noticeable when packed away. Throw in a good laptop stand and your spine is in a healthy position.
The HP Spectre x360 for the business traveler
Business travelers, like nomads, are on-the-go types. The difference is they have fewer chances to explore cultures and tourist traps while away. Trips are plentiful but short, with a primary focus on establishing contacts and, well, making money. A solid laptop is also the best tech for the business traveler. However, a 2-in-1 is the most versatile choice because of the flexibility it offers for various business-orientated tasks. Laptop mode is the best for typing, multitasking, and running business applications. Tablet mode is ideal for reading, drawing, presenting information, and using touch-based apps. Switch to tent mode, and it's easier to watch videos, give presentations, or collaborate in Zoom meetings and video conferences.
The HP Spectre x360 14 has an OLED touch screen, impressive productivity performance, good battery life, and a fantastic webcam — all attributes the business traveler needs to get the most out of their 2-in-1 laptop. But there are many other excellent models to choose from, and our ranked list of 2-in-1 laptops can help you choose the best one for your needs.
A portable monitor may also contribute to better productivity, and there are many compact and sleek models ideal for the business traveler. Alternatively, a portable scanner is another top gadget for professionals. The Brother DS-940DW is an excellent choice for document and business card scanning. It's ideal for trade fairs because it's ultra-compact (it can even fit in a pocket), and scanning is fast at 16 ppm (pages per minute), whether monochrome or color.
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra for the foodie
A smartphone is essential for foodies, especially food bloggers, and you need a quality camera to record all those delicious and exotic dishes. The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra has one of the best cameras on a smartphone and is one of the top phones for travel in general. With its unique Corning Gorilla Armor and an IP68 rating to keep out dust, sand, and water, it's rugged and well-built. It also has solid security features and excellent battery life.
The camera itself features no less than five lenses, including a 200MP primary lens with a swift autofocus system and effective optical image stabilization. They ensure detailed photos of your dishes even when you're in a romantically-lit restaurant. Additionally, food mode helps emphasize the natural colors and tones of the ingredients, and you can also isolate the dish with a nicely blurred background. It has AI features to quickly remove objects from the photo and an AI translator that works relatively well with real-time translations when your foodie adventures take you to exotic destinations (though it still has room for improvement). All your foodie apps work seamlessly thanks to the phone's superior Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, and uploading to social media is a breeze.
Just bear in mind the S24 Ultra is a premium machine. If you want to save several hundred dollars and still take top-tier snaps of your culinary delights, the Google Pixel 8 Pro is another excellent choice (check out our review here).
The Pocketalk Plus Voice Translator for the culture vulture
What better way is there to learn about culture than by interacting with locals? With that said, language barriers are a problem, but a pocket voice translator is a pretty cool way to overcome this. Imagine exploring some far-off place and smiling and waving at locals in doorways, oblivious to their lives and stories. A pocket translator changes all of this. Now you can imagine asking that old woman with the crooked smile all about the village she lives in and the changes she has seen. In short, a good pocket translator enriches travel for the culture vulture.
The Pocketalk Plus Voice Translator succeeds the original Pocketalk, which we reviewed back in 2019. We noticed then that it did miss the occasional word, but this newer iteration is more accurate. It can translate 82 languages in 130 countries, has excellent battery life, and is smaller than most smartphones. All you need to do is set the language, press the button on the front, and speak. It does require good connectivity, but it comes with a two-year cellular plan supporting LTE or 3G. It also has an integrated eSIM, or you can purchase a local card.
Culture vultures need other gadgets to satisfy their lust for knowledge. A good e-reader will keep your daypack light by storing all the history and guidebooks you need for brain food. The Kindle Paperwhite is still the best option for travelers because it's lightweight, waterproof, and has an extensive library and long battery life.
The Viture One Lite AR Glasses for the luxury traveler
Luxury travelers can be an indulgent bunch. They demand comfort and splendor, and there's absolutely nothing wrong with that if you have the means to support it. As technology evolves, luxury travel gadgets are only going to become more extravagant — but also more accessible to the average person. In fact, some that are available today were likely unattainable to many just a few years ago.
AR glasses are one such product. They're perfect for the luxury traveler, especially those focused on entertainment. The immersive Viture One Lite AR Glasses are an excellent source of giant, virtual screen entertainment whether you're on your long-haul flight or back in the hotel room. In fact, you can use them anywhere, even when camping (or glamping if you're a luxury traveler). Connect them to your smartphone, tablet, laptop, or even a game console and enjoy an augmented virtual screen that fills your field of vision. Our reviewer also noted that they look pretty cool, too.
High-fidelity noise-canceling headphones, such as the Sony WH-1000XM5s, can also be an excellent purchase for the luxury traveler. They'll effectively block out the low-frequency rumble of the airplane or even a snoring partner! However, side-sleepers may prefer the earbuds for when it's time to roll over.
The Garmin Fenix 7 Pro Sapphire Solar GPS Smartwatch for the adventure traveler
Adventure travelers love nothing more than getting out of their comfort zone. They take part in physical activities and challenge themselves to explore new places in exciting ways. Whether it's high-altitude trekking in the Himalayas, white-water rafting through fierce rapids, or scuba diving to the depths of the ocean, you can be sure the adventure traveler has a sound night's sleep.
Of course, such thrills come with potential dangers. A GPS smartwatch is a good choice for this type of traveler, and the Garmin Fenix 7 Pro Sapphire Solar GPS Smartwatch is perfect. Offline topographic maps allow adventurers to track routes, navigate new trails, and, crucially, find their way back in the unlikely event of getting lost. The watch also has solar charging in addition to an already excellent battery life. Elsewhere, the premium materials give it a rugged design to survive any adventure, including underwater activities down to 100 meters. A heart rate monitor and a strong LED flashlight, among heaps of other features, make this the standout choice for adventure travelers. It is pricey, though, but luckily there are other solar-charing Garmin smartwatches on offer.
Most adventure travelers love to make movies of said adventures, which requires a good action camera. GoPro rightfully gets most of the accolades in this field, and the GoPro Hero 12 has made some improvements on its predecessor. While we noted upgrades are modest, the battery life is better, and the already excellent image stabilization on previous iterations is somehow even better on the 12.
XGIMI Halo+ Portable Projector for the traveling family
Kids are easily bored — this is a fact of life. When at home, they have access to all their entertainment sources. When on vacation, this isn't always possible. Traveling families need to have options because keeping kids entertained while camping or back at the hotel can be a challenge. However, it's not just about keeping the kids quiet, right? Gadgets for traveling families should be portable and fun, but also something they can enjoy together.
One such gadget is a portable projector. Projecting an evening movie onto a big screen while cozying up together to watch it is one great way to spend the evening after a hard day's sightseeing. A suitable option for this is the XGIMI Halo Plus. It's portable, lightweight, and projects sharp, detailed Full HD movies. The Halo Plus is bright enough for indoor all-day or outdoor evening use. Our reviewer noted that another good thing about this projector is that it boasts two 5W Harman Kardon speakers that deliver plenty of volume. If you have a handheld console, such as the Nintendo Switch, you can enjoy big-screen gaming, too.
Other great tech ideas for families to enjoy vacations together include a drone or an RC car. A family-friendly tablet is also ideal. The Fire HD 10 Kids Pro is specifically designed for children aged 6 to 12 and has parental control features that take the anxiety out of unsupervised internet browsing for parents.
The DJI Mini 4 Pro for the happy camper
To be honest, many of the gadgets we've mentioned so far are suitable for happy camping. A portable speaker, solar charger, e-reader, portable projector, action camera, AR glasses, or even a satellite communicator or GPS watch if you're out in the backcountry are all good shouts. One great gadget to take on a camping trip that we haven't mentioned is a drone, and DJI simply makes the best consumer drones for photography and video.
Campers will require a quality mini drone, and purchasing one under 250 grams ensures you won't need to register with the FAA. One such drone is the DJI Mini 4 Pro. In addition to taking excellent photos and 4K video (with upgraded slow motion capability), this drone has a 20KM Full HD transmission range, upgraded obstacle avoidance, and better subject tracking. Another interesting feature is automated waypoint flights. You can plot out paths and watch on your smartphone as the drone covers your chosen territory. Alternatively, you can scope the place out directly on the controller with the DJI RC-2 version. There are also combo packs with extra batteries for longer flight times.
We noted in our review that, despite the updates, the Pro 3 is still a good buy. So, if you want to save a bit of money yet still acquire an excellent drone, settling for the previous iteration isn't much of an issue.