DJI Mini 4 Pro Waypoint Flight Explained: How It Works (And Why Its A Gamechanger)

The new DJI Mini 4 Pro has a lot to recommend it, including some attractive upgrades over its predecessor. These include upgraded obstacle avoidance and subject tracking, an optional interchangeable wide-angle lens, and upgraded slow motion video capabilities. However, one of the most interesting new features of the Mini 4 Pro is that it has acquired the ability to carry out automated waypoint flight, something previously only available in much more expensive drones such as the DJI Mavic 3 Pro. With that said, what is a waypoint flight?

Waypoints are points set on a map using GPS coordinates and other data. Once set, the drone flies automatically between these points. Using waypoints, it's possible to perfectly replicate video shoots and create spectacular transitions from day to night, season to season, or any time you desire to show changing conditions at a certain location.

A good example of how you'd use this capability would be if you shot a scene in a film taking place during the day, and needed a visual example to connect it to a scene taking place at night. You could set the drone to film a route observing a house during the day and record a waypoint route, then repeat the flight and film at dusk when the lights are on.

DJI provided SlashGear with a sample of the Mini 4 Pro to test and review.