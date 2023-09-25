DJI Mini 4 Pro Review: Flagship Features In A Pocket Sized Drone

Normally the only advantage to tech being small and lightweight is portability — when it comes to drones every gram matters for ease of use. Few drones can claim to be smaller and lighter than the new DJI Mini 4 Pro and still deliver such an impressive resume of capabilities. The Mini 4 Pro appears, at least on paper, to be a minor upgrade from previous Mini series drones, yet that's no bad thing, given how relevant the previous Mini 3 Pro remains. These tiny drones are built to deliver most of what a big drone can do — but without the same regulatory hurdles. Also, a small drone that weighs basically nothing is far more likely to find a place in your luggage than a larger, bulkier device.

The questions to be answered are whether the Mini 4 Pro is a meaningful upgrade over its predecessor, and if it remains compelling in the presence of DJI's expansive and highly capable drone lineup.

DJI provided SlashGear with a sample of the Mini 4 Pro to test and review.