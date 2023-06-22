Unleash Your Inner Maverick: My Experience With DJI's Immersive New FPV Drone System

One of the best types of experiences to have in virtual reality is in a flight simulator, but even better is to take to the skies for real. DJI's new Goggles Integra and RC Motion 2 controller combine with the intuitive and agile Avata drone to form a system that offers an immersive first-person view (FPV) drone system. Importantly, it makes it much easier for novice pilots to test their virtual wings.

It wasn't long ago that daring and exhilarating FPV headsets were captured mainly using homemade drones controlled by grainy analog headsets and byzantine controllers. Such systems were fully manual as well, and took years to master, with the learning process itself typically resulting in many expensive crashes. The Avata has solved the drawbacks of these rigs with advanced software, as well as intuitive controls and a high-quality digital display. The Goggles Integra and RC Motion 2 promise to make FPV flight even more accessible still.

DJI provided the FPV drone system for the purposes of creating this article.