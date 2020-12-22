Microsoft Flight Simulator VR update released in time for holiday break

The update the game was destined for was released today: Microsoft Flight Simulator now works in virtual reality. This update brings the game out a brand new door, allowing users to transport not just a rectangle of their reality into flight, but their entire audio/visual experience. This update works with a wide variety of VR headsets, starting with (but not limited to) Windows Mixed Reality headsets.

This sort of virtual reality experience was only first really possible very recently. Back when the VR revival began with devices like Oculus Rift, VR wasn’t exact enough a science to allow a user to drop in and fly around the world. Not without getting motion sickness, anyway.

Now, with even the most baseline VR experiences, the speed and exactitude of virtual reality allows access to a new realm of possibility. The most demanding game in the universe wasn’t going to go long without attempting to drop in on the VR universe.

Above you’ll see a video presentation from the official Microsoft Flight Simulator team and UX Designer of Holoforge Fracois Dacquin speak about how VR works with the game.

This update was made to be “accessible to as many VR players as possible.” As such, the update allows users to experience flight in VR with Windows Mixed Reality headsets, Oculus (of several sorts), Valve VR headsets, and HTC Vive headsets. All these users will need is the latest version of Microsoft Flight Simulator, and it’ll be ready in their VR game collection.

The Microsoft Flight Simulator update to is free and available to all current and future users of the game, just so long as they’re playing on a Windows 10 device. If you’re working with Microsoft Flight Simulator via Xbox Game Pass for PC, Windows 10, or Steam, the update for virtual reality is ready to roll right now.