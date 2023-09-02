The Best 2-In-1 Laptops You Can Buy In 2023, Ranked
In the ever-evolving landscape of technology, laptops have undergone a remarkable transformation that blurs the boundaries between traditional computing and modern versatility. Enter the realm of 2-in-1 laptops, where the marriage of performance and adaptability takes center stage. With a 2-in-1, the convenience and portability of a tablet have the potential to seamlessly blend with the functionality and versatility of a laptop.
In this era of constant mobility and dynamic work styles, the demand for devices that can keep up with our multifaceted lives has never been greater. The quest for the ideal 2-in-1 laptop brings us face-to-face with many options, each vying to strike the perfect balance between power, portability, and flexibility. However, not all 2-in-1 devices are created equal.
Some are especially unequal, being far more laptop than tablet, but others strike that balance much better. What makes a good 2-in-1 for one may not be good for someone else's needs. However, there are some that reign supreme as the sovereigns of convertibility.
10. Microsoft Surface Pro 9 (Intel)
It's difficult to talk about 2-in-1 laptops without talking about the Microsoft Surface Pro. The Surface Pro is the top of the line when it comes to detachable, the preeminent tablet with an attachable keyboard. The Microsoft Surface Pro 9 is the latest in the lineup and is available with both an Intel and ARM-based processing unit. For compatibility and usability, the Intel option is by far the better of the two.
The simple nature of the tablet that runs Windows 11 makes it an ever-popular choice for 2-in-1 users, and the Surface Pro 9 continues Microsoft's solid lineup. The newer type covers in the Surface Pro lineup contain room for the Microsoft Surface Pen accessory, making this a solid choice for users seeking the versatility of Windows and the experience of a solo tablet.
While not the most powerful machine on this list, the Surface Pro 9 really starts to get held back in price and convenience. The Surface Pro's form factor makes it a challenge to use in smaller desk spaces or in your lap. Combined with only two Thunderbolt 4 Ports and the complete absence of a 3.5mm port, the Surface Pro 9 lacks something in the convenience department.
Moreover, the Surface Pro 9 starts at $949.99, and that doesn't include the type cover that truly makes the Surface Pro a 2-in-1. While not the most expensive on this list, it's also not as powerful as more expensive options.
9. HP Dragonfly Folio G3
At first glance, the Dragonfly Folio G3's elegance is hard to miss. Its magnesium and faux leather build exudes premium craftsmanship with a minimalist design that appeals to both corporate settings and creative environments. Its 13.5-inch touchscreen ensures a vivid visual experience for tasks ranging from content creation to multimedia consumption.
Beyond its aesthetics, security takes center stage. The Dragonfly Folio G3 boasts an integrated privacy screen, HP Sure View Reflect, that shields your work from prying eyes with the press of a button. The added layer of privacy is crucial for professionals dealing with sensitive information on the go. HP's security suite offers features like Sure Start and Sure Sense to safeguard against potential threats.
While the Dragonfly Folio G3 excels in many areas, it's important to consider its limitations. Despite its sleek form factor, the laptop's compactness results in a limited selection of ports. Much like the Surface Pro 9, the Dragonfly Folio G3 packs two Thunderbolt 4 ports. Unlike the Surface Pro 9, HP's offering does have a Display Port.
The HP Dragonfly Folio G3 caters to a specific audience — professionals who prioritize style, security, and portability. It offers a compelling bundle for a targeted audience. Its blend of sophisticated design, enhanced security, and portability make it a valuable companion for professionals who require a versatile yet secure device to keep up with their demanding work routines. However, its steep starting price of $2,379 keeps it from being an easily recommendable option.
8. MSI Summit E16
The MSI Summit E16 doesn't hold back when it comes to performance. Equipped with a 12th-generation i7 Intel processor, this laptop is built to handle resource-intensive tasks with ease. Whether it's complex multitasking, video editing, or general gaming, the MSI Summit E16's robust hardware configuration ensures a smooth and lag-free experience. Moreover, its Nvidia GeForce RTX graphics enable high-quality visuals, making it a dream for creative professionals and gamers alike. All that power costs $2,399.
In the realm of connectivity, the Summit E16 stands tall. With an array of ports, including two Thunderbolt 4 (one for charging), two USB 3.2 ports, a 3.5mm headphone port, and HDMI, users have the flexibility to connect a variety of peripherals, displays, and external devices without compromise. This versatility, combined with Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2 support, ensures seamless connectivity in both wired and wireless environments.
However, the performance prowess of the Summit E16 comes at a cost. Although the battery life is fantastic for everyday tasks, it's not quite as impressive as other options. Additionally, the display on the device is unimpressive. Despite boasting a 165Hz refresh rate, the Summit E16 has an underwhelming 1200p display holding that up. Further, the Summit E16 doesn't quite feel as good as a tablet as other options.
The MSI Summit E16 is an unequivocal choice for power users who demand uncompromising performance. Professionals working in content creation, software development, and design will find its high-speed processors and robust graphics card indispensable. Gamers seeking a portable yet formidable gaming machine will also appreciate its capabilities. However, due to its underwhelming display and clunkiness as a tablet, it's probably better for those more interested in the laptop half of a 2-in-1.
7. Acer Chromebook Spin 713
One of the standout features of the Acer Chromebook Spin 713 is its versatility. As a 2-in-1 convertible, it effortlessly transforms from a traditional laptop to a tablet with a quick flip of the screen. This flexibility opens up a range of usage scenarios, from productive typing sessions to immersive touch-based activities. The 13.5-inch 3:2 display, boasting a sharp 2256 x 1504 resolution, provides ample screen real estate for efficient multitasking and a more immersive visual experience.
Powered by Intel's 10th Gen processors, the Chromebook Spin 713 delivers responsive performance suitable for everyday tasks and web-based applications. Additionally, Chrome OS's streamlined nature ensures that the system runs smoothly even with its mid-range hardware. The inclusion of Thunderbolt 4 ports is a welcome surprise in this price range, providing fast data transfer and the option to connect external monitors, all in a lightweight and portable package.
However, the Acer Chromebook Spin 713 is not without its limitations. While the 2-in-1 design is a highlight, the laptop's build quality and materials, while good, might not match the premium feel of higher-end devices. The biggest thing holding back this device may just be Chrome OS itself.
The Acer Chromebook Spin 713 is tailor-made for students, educators, and budget-conscious professionals seeking a capable and versatile computing solution. Its affordability (at $797), combined with the power of Chrome OS, makes it an attractive option for those who primarily use web-based applications and cloud services. Students will appreciate its flexibility for note-taking and studying, while professionals on the go will benefit from its lightweight design and long battery life.
While not a powerhouse for demanding tasks, it's a well-rounded device that caters to the needs of those who prioritize versatility and value in their computing experience. If Chrome OS is no obstacle to your computing needs, this may be the most powerful, budget-friendly option for you.
6. Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360
At first sight, you wouldn't be blamed for thinking that the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360's boldest feature is its display. With its impressive 120Hz refresh rate and stunning visuals, the laptop caters to creative professionals and entertainment enthusiasts alike, but it has a little more up its very thin sleeve. The S Pen compatibility adds an artistic dimension, allowing for precise note-taking and drawing directly on the touchscreen, with the only major drawback coming from a lack of built-in storage for the S Pen (an unfortunate drawback it shares with Samsung's Z Fold 5).
The Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 houses formidable components but lacks the performance one would expect from a nearly $2,000 laptop. Perhaps the most damning error of this Samsung 2-in-1 comes in the form of its lackluster palm rejection, which can make the S Pen integration a moot point.
All that aside, this laptop is insanely portable. At a hair over three and a half pounds, the Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 is just half of an inch thick. Despite this, the build quality is surprisingly sturdy. Additionally, the laptop packs an enormous touchpad, and when combined with the lightweight and beautiful display, it makes this 2-in-1 one of the most balanced between both realms.
5. Lenovo Yoga 9i
The Lenovo Yoga 9i is best viewed through its premium build quality and design. Crafted from aluminum and featuring a leather-covered lid option, the laptop exudes sophistication and elegance. The 14-inch touchscreen, available in 2.8K and 4K variants, provides vivid visuals and supports the Lenovo Active Pen for precise note-taking and creative work. The Yoga 9i's versatile hinge allows for seamless transitions between laptop, tablet, tent, and stand modes, catering to various tasks and user preferences.
The Yoga 9i is no slouch in the performance department. With 13th-generation Intel i7 processors and Intel Iris Xe graphics, this laptop handles everyday tasks, multitasking, and even light creative work with ease. The inclusion of Thunderbolt 4 ports ensures fast data transfer and the ability to connect external displays or other peripherals.
While the Yoga 9i boasts many strengths, its use of Intel-integrated graphics puts it a step below many other 2-in-1s on this list. And while the Yoga 9i does pack a luxury feel, the luxury price doesn't quite come with luxury performance for some more demanding tasks.
The Lenovo Yoga 9i caters to a broad audience spectrum. Professionals seeking a versatile device for productivity tasks, note-taking, and presentations will find its flexible design and stylus support appealing. Creative enthusiasts, such as digital artists and photographers, can leverage the touchscreen and pen input for their work. Casual users who value premium build quality and seamless transitions between modes will also enjoy its offerings. However, due to its pricing — $1,150 for 2.8K and $1,650 for 4K on the Lenovo website — it's just not as easy to recommend as some of its contemporaries.
4. Dell Inspiron 16 2-in-1
The beautiful 16-inch display is the cornerstone of the Dell Inspiron 16 2-in-1, which presents an expansive canvas for productivity and entertainment. Available in both full HD and 4K variants, the display offers crisp visuals, making it ideal for content creators, designers, and anyone who values screen real estate. The larger form factor also contributes to a comfortable typing experience, making it a suitable option for those who spend extended hours on their laptop. It's also in a small league of affordable 2-in-1s with a 4K display (with that variant coming in at $1,300).
Dell's Inspiron 16 doesn't hold back with a selection of Intel Core processors, including higher-tier options, and Nvidia GeForce graphics. This hardware combination allows for smooth multitasking, creative work, and even some light gaming. Moreover, the laptop's design ensures the system stays cool under pressure, maintaining performance during demanding tasks.
While the Inspiron 16 offers several advantages, there is another factor to consider. The spacious 16-inch display results in a bulkier and heavier build. This might impact portability for users who require a more lightweight option.
The Dell Inspiron 16 caters to individuals who seek a versatile laptop that doesn't compromise on-screen real estate or performance. Creatives, such as graphic designers and video editors, will appreciate the expansive display for their intricate projects. Students and professionals alike can benefit from the comfortable typing experience for extended writing sessions and multitasking. While it may not be the most travel-friendly option, it's an excellent fit for users who prioritize power and versatility over extreme portability.
3. Asus ROG Flow Z13
The Asus ROG Flow Z13 is the second completely detachable device on this list, and it's a considerable step up from Microsoft's Surface Pro in the power department. From immersive gaming experiences to creative drawing and content consumption, this versatile form factor adapts to different scenarios with ease. The display's 16:10 aspect ratio adds to the visual appeal, offering more vertical screen real estate conducive to gaming and productivity tasks.
Under the hood, the ROG Flow Z13 packs a punch. Equipped with Intel's latest processors and Nvidia's GeForce RTX graphics, this laptop delivers impressive gaming performance without compromising on power. The laptop's build quality is notable, featuring premium materials and sturdy construction that exude durability and precision. You've to pay $1,150 for all that.
However, this innovative design also brings about some trade-offs. Its detachable nature, while providing versatility, results in a thicker profile and added weight. And it also leads to the same issues in form factor as the Surface Pro 9.
The Asus ROG Flow Z13 is tailor-made for gamers and creative enthusiasts who demand a powerful and adaptive laptop. Gamers will appreciate the unique display, which offers a tablet-based gaming experience on the go. Content creators, such as digital artists and video editors, can leverage the touch-sensitive display and pen input for precise work. However, due to its specialized design and potential limitations in keyboard comfort, it's most suitable for users who prioritize versatility and innovation over ultra-slim portability.
2. HP Spectre x360 16
The centerpiece of the HP Spectre x360 16 is its brilliant display that rivals that of the earlier listed Dell Inspiron 16. Boasting a generous 16-inch OLED panel with a 16:9 aspect ratio, the laptop delivers stunning visuals with vibrant colors and deep contrasts. This display configuration caters to creative professionals and productivity-focused users, providing ample screen real estate for multitasking, content creation, and immersive movie experiences. The device sports the typical 2-in-1 design with its 360-degree hinge. Although its size keeps it from being as light and convenient as a standalone tablet, it picks up the slack in other areas.
Hardware-wise, the Spectre x360 16 — now available at $1,250 — makes for a formidable contender but not quite the best of the best. While the device is packed with Intel processing and Nvidia RTX graphics, it falls a bit short on tasks such as more demanding video editing.
As stated earlier, the laptop's larger display contributes to a bulkier form factor and added weight, which might affect portability for users who prioritize lightweight devices. One big positive of this device is its battery life despite the beautiful display this machine possesses.
The HP Spectre x360 16 is tailored for individuals who demand the utmost in performance and style from their laptops. The OLED display, which provides a vibrant environment for all users, is the crowning piece of this device. While it may be a little awkward for the tablet side of the 2-in-1 conversation, its gorgeous display can make the cumbersome nature easy to overlook.
1. Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio
At the heart of the Surface Laptop Studio is its dynamic design, thanks to its unique "Dynamic Woven Hinge" mechanism. This hinge allows users to transform the laptop into various modes, from a traditional laptop setup to a digital canvas, and all the way down into an almost flat tablet. The laptop boasts a stunning 14.4-inch PixelSense display with a 120Hz refresh rate, ensuring vibrant colors and smooth visuals that cater to the precision needs of creative tasks. Additionally, the Surface Pen compatibility provides a seamless way to bring ideas to life directly on the screen.
While the Surface Laptop Studio offers several strengths, there are some aspects to consider. The laptop's design, while innovative, results in a relatively thicker profile compared to other 2-in-1s, especially compared to the Surface Pro 9. This could impact portability on its own, but this comes in addition to its battery life. Due to its powerful components, the laptop's battery life might not stretch as far as some competitors, especially during resource-intensive tasks. However, for lighter browsing and working, users can expect far more out of the battery.
The Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio is a clear choice for creative professionals, designers, artists, and digital content creators who demand a versatile platform for their craft. The seamless transition between laptop and tablet modes, combined with the precise touch and pen input, offers an exceptional canvas for creativity. Tech enthusiasts who appreciate high-performance machines that can handle gaming and demanding tasks will also find value in their capabilities.
Additionally, its form factor is perhaps the best compromise between the laptop-slanted twisting devices and the tablet-slanted detachable. Besides some concern over battery life with high-demand tasks, this device's biggest drawback is its high price tag starting at $1,299.