Lenovo Yoga 9i 14 Review: Going To The Mat

The 12th-generation P-series processor found here isn't the high-performance H-series at the heart of gaming and mobile workstations. Rather, it's a compromise that sacrifices a bit of top-level performance to ensure solid power efficiency. Indeed, this i7 P-series processor requires just 28 watts of power, versus 45 watts from the units more meant for high-end graphics processing and gaming. That's great for battery frugality, but it does mean less grunt for applications; the Yoga scored just 1,120 in the single core Geekbench 5 test.

Chris Tonn/SlashGear

The battery has been bumped from 60 watt-hours in the previous generation, to 75 watt-hours, and as you'd expect that improves on runtime. Lenovo's Rapid Charge Boost feature will give up to two hours of usage from a simple fifteen-minute charge. While my range anxiety tends to keep me from running any device too low, I never found myself worried that I wouldn't get through my work while unplugged.

After all, one of those one-click function keys allows for quick toggling between power profiles, rather than wandering through the endless menus deep within Windows 11. Quick access to a power-saving mode can help ease that tension of a work session, a long flight without access to power, or even that "just one more episode" late-night binge with which we're all familiar.