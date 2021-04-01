MSI Summit E13 Flip Evo and E16 Flip laptops are made for business users

MSI has introduced two new laptops designed for business users: the Summit E13 Flip Evo and the Summit E16 Flip. The new models were introduced as part of the company’s MSIology ‘Determined to Succeed 2021’ streaming event. Both laptops feature the slick designs we’ve come to expect from MSI, as well as considerate design aspects that are tailored for business needs.

The company boasts a number of features included with its new Summit Series laptops, including enterprise-grade security and ‘outstanding’ battery life. As their names suggest, the laptops feature hinges that allow users to rotate the screen around into a tablet-like mode; this is joined by a stylus for writing and drawing directly on the machine.

Likewise, MSI has packed a 16:10 aspect ratio display into these models, which it says offers 10-percent more visual real estate that reduces the need to frequently scroll. The laptops feature CNC-machined bodies for added durability that, according to the company, will ensure ‘sturdy’ hinges and screen rotations for years.

Though some details are still lacking at this point, MSI did reveal that the MSI Summit E16 Flip will feature up to 11th-gen Intel Core i7-U processors, Intel Iris Xe integrated graphics, and the option of a next-gen NVIDIA GeForce RTX GPU. The smaller Summit E13 Flip Evo, meanwhile, packs up to a Core i7-11857G7 processor and Iris Xe integrated graphics.

The Summit E13 features a 13.4-inch Full HD touchscreen, while the Summit E16 has a 16-inch QHD+ touch display. While it’s unclear how much storage the E16 will offer, the E13 will have up to 1TB M.2 PCIe Gen 4 SSD.

The E16 model will pack Dynamic Cooler Boost tech for keeping the fan noise levels down even when under heavy loads. Beyond that, MSI has teased that its new business laptops pack 20-hour battery life, noise cancellation technology, a noise reduction camera that should help with remote work, and ultra-thin designs. Pricing and availability details haven’t been revealed.

The laptops are joined by the company’s new USB-C docking station with five USB ports; it is priced at $239 USD.