Samsung Galaxy Book3 Pro 360 Review: Time To Flip Over And Focus

The design of the Samsung Galaxy Book3 Pro seems to be the product of a mix of old-school and modern ways of thinking. This device is intended to be used with its included S Pen (stylus), which should indicate that it's focused on writing and art, but it also includes a full-sized HDMI port for big-screen video. It's meant to handle demanding applications like Adobe Photoshop, but it's also quite thin and compact. This machine's intended audience is broader than your average stylus-toting touchscreen laptop.

You cannot work miracles with this notebook — there are drawbacks to having a touchscreen that folds back 360 degrees, and top-tier processing power in a machine this compact (concerning thickness, anyway), inevitably means there's going to be a little heat. On the other hand, this device is every bit as zippy and reliable as a Windows 11 laptop made by Samsung should be.

If your primary concern is using this device's ability to transform into a drawing tablet, this might not be your best bet. In the time since the first notebook-to-tablet "convertible" hit the market, better solutions than a simple 360-degree flip have been delivered. If you're looking for the most versatile Samsung notebook on the market, you're probably in the right place. Samsung provided a Galaxy Book3 Pro 360 review unit for this review.