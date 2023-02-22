Lenovo ThinkPad T16 Gen 1 Review: Business Class All The Way

The ThinkPad line by Lenovo is known in the professional world for its durability and dependability. The ThinkPad T16 Gen 1 was built for those that need to get their work done, regardless of the environment in which that work must be done. To ensure its reliability, Lenovo tested this laptop to meet the MIL-STD 810G specifications used by the United States military. But reliability is only half the battle; the other half is overall performance and day-to-day usage.

Lenovo makes a variety of different types of ThinkPads including the T series (as seen here), the X series, and the P series. Each series serves a different purpose, with the T series being its flagship series. The X series is for those that need an ultraportable laptop, and the P series is for those who need extra performance.

The ThinkPad T16 Gen 1 is a highly configurable laptop with a variety of options to suit your needs. It also features some solid privacy features that will help keep your work private while in the field. We know the T16 Gen 1 will carry a level of reliability that is synonymous with the ThinkPad line, the real question did Lenovo build a laptop that is suitable for your needs? Let's dive in and see if Lenovo continues the ThinkPad's workhorse legacy.

Lenovo sent us this notebook computer for the purpose of this review.