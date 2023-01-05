Framework Laptop Review: Upending The Laptop Market

Last year Framework attempted to upend the laptop industry by not only announcing a fully-repairable laptop but also managing to ship it to the public. While it launched with impressive modularity that was heavily touted by Framework, it left critics wondering if the company would be able to deliver on its promised upgradability.

When Intel announced its 12th-generation processors early in 2022, the industry kept a watchful eye on if Framework would be able to deliver on its promise. It took Framework less than six months to release a 12th-gen version of its laptop along with an upgrade path for people who bought its 11th-gen equipped laptops.

The entire premise of Framework is intriguing. It's a huge win for the right-to-repair movement but helps reduce e-waste. It has become clear that Framework not only has the tenacity to deliver an upgradeable ultrabook but has the chops to become a major player in the industry. The Framework laptop is a solid option for anyone looking to buy a new computer in its own right, but its ability to grow with you makes it incredible.