The Upgraded Framework Laptop Just Showed Us Why Modular Is So Exciting

At the peak of the right to repair debate in early 2021, Framework, a U.S.-based startup, announced its intentions to launch a lineup of laptops that were not only compact and stylish but also scored high on the upgradability and repairability front. The company went on to launch its first product in May 2021.

One year later, Framework has just launched a new line of upgradeable laptops based on Intel's latest 12th Gen Core processors. Aside from supporting the more recent processors, Framework also announced that it plans to bring a 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet Expansion Card in the days to come. With the addition of two new laptop models, Framework's entire portfolio spans three different models. Note that this also includes the original Framework laptop the company launched last year.

Today's new products include a prebuilt Framework laptop that comes in three different configurations based on 12th Gen Intel Core chips. Then there is the DIY edition of the laptop that allows you to individually select the memory, processor, and storage and assemble everything yourself.

The freshly announced laptops are on preorder beginning May 19, 2022. For people who already own Framework's laptop from last year, the company will soon offer upgrade kits that can be separately purchased from the Framework marketplace.