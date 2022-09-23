Lenovo ThinkPad X13s 5G Review: Is Mobile Speed Enough?

I tend to prefer using a desktop computer with a high-quality mechanical keyboard with good ergonomics and responsive keys. This makes typing on a laptop less than ideal and is something I avoid if possible. First impressions of the Lenovo ThinkPad X13s 5G in this respect have been good and continued use for extensive typing has not changed that impression. Keys are responsive and comfortable enough that I have found few complaints while writing several articles. The backlighting on the keyboard is a welcome addition but also a feature that should be expected at this price point.

The ergonomics are good and there is ample space to rest your palms while typing which prevents fatigue or discomfort. However, I would have liked the position of the function key to be swapped with the control key as I use shortcuts extensively. The bottom row of keys places the function at the far left with control to its right. I found myself too often attempting to copy and paste to no avail, forcing me to constantly look down to find the correct key. For some, this may be a mild inconvenience but it is my chief complaint with this machine and it would take some time to develop the muscle memory for it to become a natural usage for me personally.

Justin Owen/Slashgear

The Lenovo ThinkPad X13s 5G offers both a touchpad and a TrackPoint, the nub used to control the cursor that IBM patented in 1997 for use on early ThinkPads (via Google Patents). The touchpad is large and responsive, offering users the option of clicking the pad itself or the use of three mouse buttons sitting above the pad. While the option of the TrackPoint is nice to have, I found little need for it, having been accustomed to using touchpads for many years.

However, the touchpad served up the most frustration in this experience. Light taps worked great for the select function but, perhaps as a force of habit, I tend to depress it fully to make selections and it continually opened up the dialog box that comes from a typical right mouse click. This should happen after holding it for a brief period but it seemed to happen immediately most of the time. I found myself having to retrain myself to just tap it to avoid this frustration, making more effort to do so than should have been necessary.