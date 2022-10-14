Asus ROG Flow Z13 Review: Stunning, Expensive, And A Tad Vexing

This device is smaller than the 14-inch MacBook Pro along all the edges and also weighs less than its Apple competitor at just 2.60 pounds. In comparison, the Apple-branded laptop tips the scales at 3.5 pounds. The chassis of the Asus device is made of aluminum alloy, and it feels sturdy without any sort of flex across the frame.

Nadeem Sarwar / SlashGear

Of course, it's a ROG machine, which means there are sharp aesthetic lines and cuts all over the rear panel. They don't look garish though. But the real gem here is the small glass window in the lower half that offers a look at the internal board. And yes, it's lined with RGB lights that can be made to pop up with varied lighting effects. In the weeks that I spent testing it across multiple coffee shops, I've had a healthy bunch of strangers ogling at the machine and asking about it.

Nadeem Sarwar / SlashGear

Asus did a neat job blending minimalism without going overboard with flashy gamer-pleasing lights. Another neat surprise at the back is an SSD bay. It can be accessed with a single Phillips screw, but only accepts the condensed M.2 2230 SSD format — which is a bummer.

Nadeem Sarwar / SlashGear

At the same time, keeping in mind that this is a tablet, being able to upgrade the SSD is still a huge bonus. There's also a separate SD card reader at the back that doesn't need any screws to access.