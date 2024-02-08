Brane X Review: A Smart Speaker With Physics-Defying Powerful Sound

One of the biggest problems facing speaker manufacturers is getting sufficient bass out of a less-than-sufficient space. Good, deep bass sound requires a lot of space to push sufficient amounts of air to hit those low frequencies. That's just how physics works. Hoffman's Iron law (PDF) basically says if you want good crisp, bass, you need to consider three factors: the size of the speaker enclosure, low frequencies, and high sensitivity, but you can only have two of those three.

Brane, as it turns out, has something to say about that — in what it claims is an industry first. Brane uses a set of permanently fixed magnets to achieve all three desirable factors in a single device. Put more simply, the Brane speaker is relatively small, gets amazing bass sound, and doesn't use a ton of power to do it.

If you're looking for a great compact speaker that can produce really clear and deep bass, you usually have to have a powerful amplifier or a huge speaker. Brane manages to pile great bass (and great sound overall) into a package that is relatively small and portable. The technology behind that is proprietary, and a little hard to wrap your head around, but suffice it to say, it works and it works extremely well. We saw (and heard) Brane at CES and it was enough to make us want to see more. This review was written after two weeks with a Brane X Smart Speaker review sample provided by Brane Audio.