These Portable Laptop Monitors Could Increase Your Productivity When Traveling

If you travel often but need to work while you're away, it's important to have a portable laptop monitor. A grab-and-go monitor that's not too heavy or wide can help you work comfortably, even when there's limited desk space. It's also pretty much a must-have if you want to keep your laptop's display clutter-free and have more screen real estate.

When choosing a portable monitor for yourself, there are multiple factors to take into consideration. First, you should account for the weight and width of the display. Ideally, you want to pick one that's compact and sleek, so it's easy to carry and travel with.

The display quality is another thing you can't ignore. If you're using a portable monitor for creative work, it's best to spend a little more on one that offers a high resolution. Finally, the most important thing you'll want to check for is compatibility. You don't want to end up with a monitor that doesn't connect to your primary device.

While you'll need to compare at least a few monitors and assess your own needs before you make a decision, here's a round-up of a few solid options that are worth considering.