These Portable Laptop Monitors Could Increase Your Productivity When Traveling
If you travel often but need to work while you're away, it's important to have a portable laptop monitor. A grab-and-go monitor that's not too heavy or wide can help you work comfortably, even when there's limited desk space. It's also pretty much a must-have if you want to keep your laptop's display clutter-free and have more screen real estate.
When choosing a portable monitor for yourself, there are multiple factors to take into consideration. First, you should account for the weight and width of the display. Ideally, you want to pick one that's compact and sleek, so it's easy to carry and travel with.
The display quality is another thing you can't ignore. If you're using a portable monitor for creative work, it's best to spend a little more on one that offers a high resolution. Finally, the most important thing you'll want to check for is compatibility. You don't want to end up with a monitor that doesn't connect to your primary device.
While you'll need to compare at least a few monitors and assess your own needs before you make a decision, here's a round-up of a few solid options that are worth considering.
Xebec Snap
Xebec's Snap dual-screen and tri-screen monitors are portable plug-and-play devices that can latch onto almost any brand of laptop. They can be used in portrait, landscape, or presentation modes, making them a versatile option for your varied work or personal needs. The monitors also have a built-in kickstand, which keeps your laptop steady and protected while attached to the Snap.
While some portable monitors lack in the performance department, this one doesn't, as evidenced by the powerful 13.3" full HD screen that reaches 400 nits brightness, allowing you complete visibility even if you're working outdoors.
The Snap's thoughtful design is one of its most appealing features. It's made using high-grade aluminum, so it's not just an efficient workhorse, it's also good-looking. The robust build means it can withstand the rigors of frequent travel without taking a beating. It also incorporates pass-through charging, which means you can charge your primary laptop while charging the Snap with a USB-C cable.
If you want to purchase the Snap, you'll need to choose between the dual-screen and tri-screen configurations. Expectedly, the dual-screen costs significantly less at $549, while the tri-screen starts at $999 — both can be purchased through Xebec's website.
AOC I1601FWUX
While there are various high-end laptop monitors out there, this one from AOC is a great option if you're in the market for something a little more wallet-friendly. It's portable and functional and offers sufficient screen real estate thanks to its 15.6" display size. It's got pretty wide viewing angles, too, which makes it easy on your eyes while working.
The monitor has a fuss-free design and features a metal alloy case, making this gadget easy to travel with and durable. It also supports USB-C connectivity. This adds to the convenience aspect since you won't have to deal with carrying multiple cables. The only real downside to this monitor is its narrow color gamut, which results in a less vibrant display. That said, this may not be an issue for people who mainly use their external monitors for business needs or casual web browsing.
While it retails for $139.99, you can usually find it discounted on Amazon, where it is currently available for $119.99.
ASUS ZenScreen Touch
The ASUS ZenScreen Touch MB16AMT is a portable monitor that offers a 15.6-inch Full HD IPS display. The monitor works for both laptops and Android phones. You can connect to the latter using the ZenScreen Touch app.
The standout feature of this portable monitor is that it has a built-in rechargeable battery, which supports up to four hours of use. Another noteworthy feature is that it has a touch screen. The monitor supports 10-point touch functionality, which means the screen is able to recognize and respond to up to 10 simultaneous touchpoints at a time. ASUS also provides a stylus pen with the monitor. This can be used for effortless scrolling, tapping on the screen, and writing.
Perfect for traveling, the Zenscreen Touch MB16AMT has an ultraslim profile. This ensures you can easily throw it into your backpack with your laptop before your travels. It is currently available on Amazon for $377.52 and at Best Buy for $379.99.
ViewSonic VG1655
The ViewSonic VG1655 is a smartly designed portable monitor that can connect to your laptop, tablet, or phone. Its 16" display makes it larger than most other portable monitors and even some laptops, but the ample screen real estate makes it perfect for multitasking while you're away. Don't let its size fool you, though — it has a sleek design, with the top of the screen measuring just 0.3 inches and the bottom widening to 0.6 inches.
It comes with a built-in stand, which you can adjust to perfect your viewing angle. The best part is that this monitor also supports vertical viewing, so you can set up a pivot screen if you're using it to review tables, edit photos, or the like.
Despite its smart design and wealth of features, the ViewSonic VG1655 is an affordable option. It's currently priced at $199.99 on Target and BestBuy and is available at a discounted price of $189.99 on Amazon.