5 Of The Highest Rated Stylus Pens For Android Devices

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Using a stylus with your Android smartphone or tablet isn't necessary and largely depends on personal preference. Samsung popularized styluses with its Note series of smartphones that shipped with the S Pen and continues the tradition with its Galaxy S flagships and some of its tablets. The S Pen is also supported on several other Samsung devices, including the Galaxy Fold. There are other stylus smartphones like the Moto G Stylus (2023) and TCL Stylus 5G, but they aren't flagships.

The reasons for wanting to use a stylus with your Android device are varied. Some users prefer using a stylus for basic actions like tapping and scrolling, while others want a stylus for note-taking or casual sketching. If you're an artist, you might want a high-precision stylus for apps like Sketchbook and Adobe Illustrator Draw.

Your Android device also makes a difference to the type of stylus you can use. If you have a device that supports Wacom's EMR (electromagnetic resonance) technology, you can use an EMR stylus that offers pressure sensitivity and greater accuracy. If not, your options are pretty much restricted to universal styluses with varying styles of tips.