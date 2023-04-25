Adonit Star Review: Fountain Pen iPad Stylus With Basic Essentials

Tablets like iPads are excellent sources of utility. They have a ton of unlocked potential — NASA went to the Moon with less and all that — but you've got to get the thing out more than once or twice every couple of months to reap the value.

Consider for a moment the possibility that your iPad is not well-accessorized enough to lure you into using it. The social media iPad cult would be quick to remind you that you're not really a member until you've got the expensive case and the fancy Apple Pencil, but that's not necessarily true. There are tons of more affordable iPad accessories out there to help you feel like one of the cool tablet kids.

Most of the third-party iPad styluses out there look the same — the same colors, the same silhouette, and not much variety in personality or visual appeal. The Adonit Star iPad stylus, designed to look like a classic professional fountain pen, is different. Adonit provided SlashGear with a Star stylus for the purpose of this review.