These 5 Nifty Tech Gadgets Are Essential When Traveling
Whenever you leave the comfort of your home, whether it's for a quick errand or a days-long trip, it's important that you have everything you may need or want on your person. There are the usual must-haves (identification, credit card, cash, keys, and your mobile phone) as well as the might-needs (band-aids, earphones, and a charger cord). Still, if you'll be away for a longer period of time, you'll definitely want to be a bit more prepared, at least in the technological sense.
These days, the most essential gadget you'll ever need while traveling is your smartphone. It will need to be fully charged before you leave and should also be pre-loaded with all your most used apps as well as any downloaded files you want offline access to. Apart from that, though, there are a number of cool tech gadgets that you can try out and bring with you on your adventure. At the very least, these items can potentially turn your trip into a more hassle-free experience.
Below are some suggestions of practical gadgets you ought to consider getting before you travel. Most of the recommendations are based on personal experience and actual hands-on testing. In addition, professional and customer online reviews have also been considered in evaluating which items made the roundup.
Bluetooth tracker
Attaching or placing a small device on essential items can ensure that all your valuables are accounted for during transit. If you are an iPhone user, your best bet would be the Apple AirTag, a small disc-shaped device made of stainless steel and plastic that you can place in a bag pocket or attach onto a keyring using accessories. This tiny contraption allows you to locate whatever item it's with via a Bluetooth signal if it's within close proximity or using the Find My network when it's farther away. You can buy a single AirTag for $29.99 or a pack of four for $99.99 on Amazon.
If you're not exclusively an Apple fan and have Android devices as well, you may want to consider getting a Tile instead. Apart from being compatible with both iOS and Android, it also comes in a variety of sizes and won't need extra accessories to be attached to things. Depending on which version you prefer, you can get a single tracker from the Tile Amazon store between $24.99 and $34.99. If you want to try all types at once, you can get the Tile Mate Essentials four-pack for $79.88 on Amazon. Do note that you may need to subscribe to a paid Tile tracker plan to access additional features.
Whether you choose to get an Apple AirTag or a Tile tracker, it's a great thing to have on your travels so you can track your luggage and other vital items.
GaN charging brick
Compared to generic silicon-based ones, GaN (Gallium Nitride) chargers are generally the better option as they are more efficient and usually more portable. They also produce less heat when in use, making them the superior choice when charging devices using public electrical sockets, which may or may not be certifiably safe.
The great thing about most GaN chargers these days is that a lot of the options available allow you to charge multiple devices at once without needing another charger head that would take up an extra power outlet. Something like the Satechi 165W GaN charger — which you can purchase for $119.99 on Amazon — would make an excellent charging brick to bring for trips because it eliminates the need for individual charger heads for every device you need to plug into outlets, which are usually sparse in public settings. It has fast-charging capabilities that can cover up to four devices that have USB-C PD ports, including compatible smartphones and laptops.
E-reader
Reading is a great pastime to take up during travel, especially when you've got lots of time to kill. Although you certainly can bring physical books with you, having an e-reader is a lot easier as it takes up less space in your bag and can house multiple book titles at once.
The Amazon Kindle is one of the most popular ebook readers out there. You can load it up with thousands of books that you can buy on Amazon in ebook format. You can also access certain titles through a Kindle Unlimited subscription. If you're new to Kindles or are considering buying a new one, check out the Kindle Paperwhite, which now comes with an adjustable warm light that's easier on your eyesight. You can pick an e-reader based on storage capacity, advertisement, and subscription preferences. It comes in three colors as well. The cheapest Kindle Paperwhite combo on Amazon is for the basic black variety for $139.99. It comes with 8 GB digital storage capacity, lock screen ads, and three months of Kindle Unlimited for free. Once that elapses, you can renew your membership for $11.99 per month to retain access to over four million ebooks.
What makes an e-reader a great travel gadget? Of all the devices you may have on your excursion, this one will probably be the most accessible as it has amazing battery life that can last for weeks, maybe even longer if it's not consistently connected to WiFi.
Wired headphones
If you have a smartphone, you ought to have Bluetooth earbuds as well so you can enjoy audio and video content on your device more discreetly and without bothering other people. While it definitely is worth investing in noise-canceling earbuds — especially if you're traveling by plane — enabling the feature can quickly cause your accessory's battery life to dwindle. This scenario can be especially annoying when you're in the middle of a long-haul flight or road trip and are in the midst of several people listening to different things on their own devices. For that reason, it's a good idea to keep wired headphones handy as a backup in case your primary earbuds that connect via Bluetooth conk out. Wired headphones should keep working as long as your source device has battery.
If you are a long-time Apple user, you may still have a pair of Apple EarPods at home that you can bring and hook up to your iPhone while your Bluetooth earphones recharge. We also have a roundup of wired earbuds worth checking out that cover a wide range of price points.
Magsafe phone case + battery pack
People who own an iPhone 12 or newer have the option of using accessories armed with MagSafe technology. Through strategically placed magnets surrounding the iPhone's charging coil, you can securely attach a Magsafe-compatible item to the back of the phone. If the accessory is a charger or a portable battery pack, it allows you to hold and use your mobile phone a lot more comfortably while it's regaining battery.
If you own an Android device, depending on which model you have, you may be able to use a Magsafe phone case and battery pack, provided that your phone has Qi wireless charging features. Plenty of third-party Android phone cases are Magsafe-compatible on Amazon, but for safety and to ensure compatibility, purchase one from your Android phone brand's official website. For instance, Google has the Mous Protective Magnetic Case for Pixel 8 Pro in Clear priced at $69.99.
The same goes for battery packs that can attach to your device magnetically: If you can get one straight from your phone's manufacturer, the better. If not, you can opt for tried and true smartphone accessory brands like the Mophie, which has the Snap+ Juice Pack Mini Wireless Portable Magnetic Charger on Amazon for $49.99. As an alternative, Mophie also carries phone cases that have a battery already built into them for older mobile device models.