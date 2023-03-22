10 Wired Earbuds That Are Actually Worth The Money

They say that what goes around comes back around, and it seems quite safe to say that the era of wired earbuds has come back around. Many wireless headphone users may be cringing at that, and rightfully so. With wired devices come flashbacks of the 2000s' first-world woes ... like putting a meticulously-rolled pair of earbuds in your pocket and pulling out a mess so snarled that you can only assume an invisible, pocket-sized kitten played with your earbuds for an hour. Or turning a cable this way and that by minute degrees because the wire has busted somewhere along the line, and the broken connection interrupting your first listen of the latest from Linkin Park is sparking a rage your prepubescent brain can't compute.

That's not even to mention the very 2023 wired earbud struggle of keeping track of and using adapters because some phone manufacturers have deemed themselves more special than others, either forcing earbud brands to accommodate with an equally special (/s) version of their headphones, or the user to pay $10 for an adapter. It's a cruel joke, and nobody's laughing — except for maybe the mastermind behind introducing that nickel-sized piece of plastic that's always promptly lost to the Dryer Abyss or Bottom-of-Backpack Wormhole. But we digress, because can you blame the wired earbud lovers, anyway? There's no earbud battery dying mid-walk, and no emergency vet trips because you can hear your podcast playing from the dog's stomach. If you're hopping on board the wired earbud bandwagon again, here are 10 suggestions that'll be worth the money and the nostalgic exasperation.