Logitech G FITS Review: A Steep Price To Be Underwhelmed

Once your earbuds are connected, you'll be prompted to create your custom fit. This is an easy enough task — you just put the headphones in, fidget with them until they feel right, and start the molding on the app. You have to sit still while the embedded LED lights do their things and the photopolymer ear tips heat up and harden, about a minute in total.

The earbuds didn't really feel any different after the molding, but perhaps I was expecting this monumentally improved feeling. I switched to some JBL earbuds I had on hand, though, and could definitely tell that the G Fits sat in my ears better.

If you deep dive into Ultimate Ears (developers of LIGHTFORM) and Logitech (parent company of Ultimate Ears) support tickets and FAQ, you'll discover that the earbuds should be protected from other light until they are ready to be molded. I think the amount of exposure needed to cause premature molding is probably pretty significant, but it still would have been nice to know.

It's also only by research that you learn the tips are single-use, meaning they can't be remolded. You can trigger another molding on the app, but it won't do anything. A new fit can only be achieved by purchasing new tips.

At the time of this review, Logitech and UE suggest that they'll have replacement tips available for purchase soon — likely when the buds themselves become available for sale. At the moment, a pair of comparable tips can be found in the Ultimate Ears store online for $30. These comparable tips are meant to be used with the earbuds called UE FITS, otherwise known as Ultimate Ears FITS — earbuds that look nearly identical to the Logitech G FITS. The differences (as we discuss near the end of this review), lie in their version of Bluetooth and the inclusion of LIGHTSPEED.