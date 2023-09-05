How To Use Your Apple EarPods To Fast Forward A Song

If you are an iPhone user and have diligently upgraded your device to newer versions over the past couple of years, chances are high that you still have a pair or two of Apple's EarPods to use along with your phone. Not to be confused with AirPods — Apple's line of Bluetooth listening devices — EarPods are Apple's own wired earphones that used to come with every iPhone until the company stopped including them in the box, beginning with the iPhone XR. Although it's likely that a lot of Apple fans have gravitated toward the newer-generation AirPods — perhaps due to the rising popularity of wireless headphones and cool features like noise cancellation — there are still some people who prefer using the old-school EarPods.

Apart from their ergonimically shaped earbuds that supposedly follow the geometry of the human ear, EarPods have built-in speakers that can produce high-quality audio. In addition, traditional listeners may find more security — at least in terms of connectivity and battery life — in using a corded listening device. If they happen to own an iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch, kepping accessories within the Apple ecosystem seems like the best choice. Moreover, wired headphones are harder to lose.

If you don't already have a pair, another reason to purchase Apple EarPods from the Apple Store is the easy-to-use built-in remote that lets you quickly control music and video playback, tweak volume levels, and answer or end phone calls. In addition, it has a useful feature that lets you forward or rewind to a certain portion of an audio track.