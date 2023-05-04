Can You Use MagSafe Accessories On Android Phones? It Depends

MagSafe has revolutionized how iPhone users charge their devices and attach accessories, but even though Apple pioneered the feature, Android users can still get in on the magnetic fun. This should come as good news because MagSafe technology can help with everything from mounting your phone to your bicycle to attaching an extra battery for a hike. However, you'll need to be sure that your Android phone is Qi wireless charging compatible. This technology typically includes magnets on the back of the device and allows for a connection at a wireless charging port, but it also means you can use it for MagSafe gear.

Fortunately, many new Android devices come with this feature, so if you have one of the latest phones from a brand like LG, Google, or Motorola, you should be in luck. It is important to note that even if your phone comes with Qi wireless charging technology, you'll still need to purchase a compatible case for your Android. Even with its native iPhone, MagSafe technology requires additional magnets within a phone case to create an effective connection.