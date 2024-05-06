10 High-Tech Gadgets That'll Keep You Entertained During Your Next Camping Trip
In these times of continuously evolving technology, there are many options open to camping and outdoor enthusiasts to ensure satisfying and safe trips. Hikes into the wilderness are more enjoyable, and you can avoid troubles with simple map apps and other smartphone survival tools.
Technology can empower you to take roads you might never have taken a couple of decades ago. Some, such as a suitable GPS device, give you the peace of mind that you need to really hit the backcountry without worry. There are also plenty of options to make the whole camping experience that little bit cozier.
There's nothing worse on a camping trip than a rainy day. But even camping entertainment options have been ramped up thanks to hi-tech developments. So, if you're camping alone or with friends or family, staying amused is no longer a monumental task, even if there's no access to smartphones!
Let's look at some of the best tech gadgets you can buy to keep yourself entertained on your next camping trip.
Drones
A drone is one of the best tech gadgets to keep you entertained on a camping trip. You can spend time with the kids while capturing aerial footage of your surrounding area or just enjoy unique perspectives of the wilderness you are visiting. You can even use a drone to find hiking trails, lakes, and points of interest you may have otherwise never discovered. A drone also lets you get a closer look at any wildlife you may encounter without disturbing the animals (unless it's a loud drone).
If you have a good drone, you can also get some fantastic pictures. One of my favorite drones for photography is the DJI Mini 3 Pro. It has a 48MP primary camera that achieves some quality images, and its fast f/1.7 aperture delivers surprisingly good low-light shots. The videos I've taken are good, too. I've managed to shoot detailed and vibrant movies in 4K, and you can even record some nice slow-motion Full HD vids at rates of up to 120FPS.
You will need to invest in a few extra batteries if you want extended flying sessions, as the fun can be over pretty quickly with just a single one. DJI released the Mini 4 Pro not long ago, and we noted in our review that the battery life is much improved if you go for the plus-sized option. However, this will take the drone's weight above 249g, which means pesky FAA registration.
Rugged cameras
When you go camping, there's a good chance you are hitting the wilderness, which opens up a number of situations where you might be better off with a rugged camera. A good, rugged camera should be waterproof. Some can even go scuba diving with you, although you'll likely not be doing that while camping. The best rugged cameras are also shockproof, dustproof, freezeproof, and crushproof. All that also makes them childproof, so they are an excellent choice for family trips.
Protection like this means you can get up to just about anything on your camping adventures. Whether your daytime activities take you spelunking, fishing, or just hiking, you can leave the expensive smartphone at home. One of the best rugged cameras I've used is the Olympus Tough TG-6. It has all the protection (although waterproof only to 15m), and I find really well built and sturdy. I've even taken it snorkeling and gotten some pretty decent images of colorful fish and coral. Olympus has since released the slightly updated TG-7.
If you're more of an extreme sports type when you go camping, an action camera might be a better alternative. It seems like GoPro annually receives all the accolades for a camera of this type, and rightfully so. But we were also impressed with the Insta360 Ace Pro if you prefer a good alternative.
Fishfinders
Campers will often pitch their tents or park their RVs near a lake or river so they can go fishing. Casting out in the afternoon and enjoying the catch at an evening barbecue are some of the simple joys of camping. But some days there's no catch, and it's canned beans for dinner — thankfully, technology can intervene and make that a rare occurrence.
With a fishfinder, such as the Deeper Sonar PRO+ 2, you increase your chances of a fish supper tenfold. The Pro+ 2 is perfect for shore or boat fishing. And if your camping trip is taking you a bit farther north, it's ideal for ice fishing, too.
With this game-changing gadget, you can create bathymetric maps using the built-in GPS. You simply cast the device out up to 330 feet, and it will scan the depths below, down to 260 feet. The GPS then relays information on depth, the shape and texture of the lake or river bed, any vegetation down there, and even fish activity.
With this information, you can identify specific species and where they might be hanging out. It will also give you valuable insights into tackle and bait selection, as well as which fishing techniques to utilize. There are other gadgets you might want for your next fishing trip, but a fishfinder is, without a doubt, the most fun.
AR Glasses
AR glasses may not quite be ready for extensive use in the Great Outdoors, but they can still be entertaining to bring along. To begin with, they can offer hands-free use of your smartphone apps. Sure, you'll need a wired connection, but they can be a good alternative to constantly getting your smartphone out to check where you are on your GPS map. You can easily follow with your head up instead of continually peering down at a small screen.
You can also use wildlife-identifying apps when you encounter unknown birds and other animals or stargazing apps to identify constellations and planets when back at the campfire. And you can do all this while looking directly at your subject instead of down at a small screen.
For evening entertainment, you can project a giant virtual screen sourced from your phone, tablet, laptop, or game console right in front of your eyes — perfect for keeping the kids or yourself entertained.
One of the better pairs of AR glasses for entertainment is the immersive Viture One Lite. These glasses are lightweight, portable, and ideal for camping. Not only that, but they look really cool, too. They're great for watching videos in dim environments, like an RV, tent, or even outside after sunset. You can use them with many devices, including the iPhone 15, just about any Android phone, and the Steam Deck. Plus, with the mobile dock, you can connect two pairs to the same device, enabling you to play co-op games or watch movies together.
ANC earbuds
While some people love the soothing sounds of nature, the relentless screeching of cicadas and chirping of crickets can lead to problems in drifting off. Furthermore, if you're camping with a heavy snorer, the whole experience can become unbearable.
With quality ANC buds, you not only get to listen to tunes, podcasts, and audiobooks in perfect clarity, but you can also block out noises keeping you awake. When it's time to sleep, switch to ANC Only mode, and you can turn off the tunes while still enjoying a more peaceful environment.
Bose QuietComfort Earbuds have consistently been regarded as some of the best noise-cancelling earbuds you can buy. I once owned a pair of QuietComfort Earbuds II, and if you have never tried them, I can confirm the ANC works very well. However, Bose has since released the QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds, which are by all accounts even better. They're expensive, but they could be worth it.
Another pair that justifies its premium price is the Technics EAH-AZ80, which has outstanding ANC. The OnePlus Buds 3 are a more budget-friendly favorite of ours, but they still offer impressive noise-cancelation features.
Mini projectors
Some people will tell you that you shouldn't be wasting your time with things like movies when you go camping. They might be right, but if it's a long trip, at some point, you may want to just curl up and watch a few episodes of a show or take in a movie before nodding off.
When you're out in the wild, you'll need something small and portable but powerful enough to project a bright, sharp picture. You'll also need something to project onto, such as an outdoor projector screen if you'll be watching under the awning. Hanging up a white sheet is another simple and efficient way to project and enjoy movies while camping, and you can even do this in a tent.
Two of the better options for a mini projector suitable for camping include the XGIMI Halo Plus and the Dangbei Atom. The former is a portable and lightweight option that projects a sharp Full HD picture with a brightness of up to 700 lumens. It also packs in two 5W Harman Kardon speakers for plenty of volume. Our reviewer found the audio performance one of the projector's most impressive aspects, so you probably won't even need an additional speaker.
The Dangbei Atom, on the other hand, offers more lumens at 1,200, and we mentioned in our review that it delivers superb picture quality, on top of also being portable and stylish.
DJ controllers
Okay, hear me out here. I'm not saying anyone should be hitting the backcountry and drowning out the sounds of nature with pumping techno or melting your fellow campers' brains with eye-popping drum and bass. Nature is there to be enjoyed, and that should be your priority.
However, sometimes setting up a party is the right thing to do. You could be at a campground, or just having an afternoon barbecue outside the city. As long as you're not disturbing any neighbors, a DJ controller is a terrific option. Get the tunes on and have some fun!
A DJ controller lets you mix your MP3s directly from your laptop, tablet, or even your smartphone. Premium controllers can be big, bulky, and expensive, but you can have plenty of fun with a simple, inexpensive, compact controller like the Numark DJ2GO2. I've had hours of pleasure mixing tunes with this basic device. It's not necessarily one for the professionals, but it's a great little machine and one you'll probably use when the camping trip is over, too.
However, you'll need a great Bluetooth speaker and a good set of headphones (preferably wired to avoid latency issues).
E-readers
While you can't beat the smell and feel of a real book, an e-reader like the Amazon Kindle will let you go camping with more novels and magazines than you could possibly need. They can hold thousands of titles and have epic battery lives that ensure you'll never be without something to read.
When camping, you might prefer the Amazon Kindle Paperwhite over the regular model because it is waterproof. The battery life is also longer at up to 10 weeks, so simply give it a full charge before you set off, and it will last the entirety of most camping trips. The adjustable warm light and glare-free display are also good features. They allow you to comfortably read in the tent at night or in direct sunlight during the afternoon. And, so long as you're not driving, a Kindle is something to keep you entertained on any long journeys back home.
I always opt for the Kindle over other e-readers — even though there are many alternatives — due to the wide selection of available content, device durability, and extensive battery life.
Handheld games consoles
One of the more obvious entertainment solutions while you are camping is a handheld games console. The Nintendo Switch is the best choice for happy campers. Its robust and portable design is just one of the reasons why it makes a good camping companion.
If you don't already own a Switch, you might be interested in the Nintendo Switch OLED for a bigger and brighter display. In our Switch OLED review, we were impressed with its upgraded kickstand, which beats the standard Switch hands down. It's also another plus for camping and will help you enjoy multiplayer gaming more, as it's more substantial and better for less steady tabletops.
However, bringing along a portable projector means you can create a large setup for family gaming sessions. This is an excellent addition to any camping families with bored children during the evening or on a rainy day. However, you should note that you'll need to invest in additional Joy‑Con or Nintendo Switch Pro controllers for multiplayer sessions. You'll also need something to charge the device, as no version of the Nintendo Switch has a battery capacity that will last a whole camping trip.
Off-road RC cars
Camping out in the backcountry is the ideal place to let an off-road RC car loose. A short-course RC car is the best choice when camping in the backcountry because it is versatile and can work on a variety of terrain. Parents and children can spend time together while pushing the vehicle to the limits on rocky paths, dirt trails, sandy beaches, and grassy fields. If the car is waterproof, it can even splash and splatter its way through muddy puddles.
Camping out in the wilderness is the perfect opportunity to practice tricks that may be difficult in the city. Kids can create obstacle courses from natural features like rocks, logs, and mounds of dirt and set up races and competitions with any other RC cars in the area.
The Traxxas Slash 4×4 could be the ideal short-course RC truck for a camping trip. It is a large ⅒ scale and features 4WD and a powerful brushless motor. Depending on the battery you opt for, it can hit speeds of over 60mph. The car is ready to go right out of the box but keep in mind your choice of battery should reflect your needs. Going for the most potent option may not suit beginners, so choose the right one to match any user's skill level.