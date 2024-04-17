5 Simple Gadgets To Make Camping More Cozy
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
When you go camping, whether you're traveling in a van or simply pitching a tent for the weekend, you may find yourself wanting to bring the comfort of home with you. Glamping is always an option, and there are ways to make your camping experience more luxurious like investing in a portable microwave for the outdoors. With that being said, there are simpler pieces of equipment that you can bring to make your site more comfy and keep it wild.
There are many gadgets that you can use to upgrade your campsite such as portable generators and solar panels. However, a comfy atmosphere usually comes with more affordable, basic things like string lights and a Bluetooth speaker. Based on a variety of reviews from users — as well as our own experience in the wilderness and research of camping gear and accessories — here are a variety of simple gadgets, from solar lights to a fire bowl, to help make your campsite more cozy. A more in-depth explanation of our methodology can be found at the end of this article.
MPOWERD Luci 44' Solar String Lights + Detachable Power Hub
Adding a bit of string lights to your campsite can make the area look more intimate leaving you feeling at ease. The MPOWERD Luci 44' Solar String Lights and Detachable Power Hub features lights on a nylon-braided cord, which is durable enough to handle the outdoors. On the cord are 20 shatterproof bulbs containing 40 warm white LEDS all connected to a rechargeable 4000 mAh lithium-ion battery. The lights can last up to 40 hours on a single charge while on low. The battery can be recharged through either USB C or solar and once charged, use it additionally as a mobile charger.
These lights can be found at REI and have a 4.4 out of five star rating from 24 buyers. Many of the reviews state that the lights are easy to use and set the mood for your camping evening. There is a review that said that the design is a bit odd due to the plug and jack location. However, that same user was still impressed by the lights themselves and the three light settings.
BALDR Wireless Indoor/Outdoor Thermometer
You may wonder how a thermometer can make a campsite more cozy, but if you're out for the weekend in your RV, you'll want to know the indoor and outdoor temperatures, so you can adjust your temperature accordingly allowing your space to be comfortable and know the outside temperature before opening the door. The BALDR Wireless Indoor/Outdoor Thermometer is a two-piece product that comes with an outdoor sensor and an indoor receiver, so you'll know exactly how hot or cold it is in both spaces. It can transmit up to 328 feet away, but from experience, it reads better when they're at least within a 20-foot range.
This temperature gauge is fairly straightforward to read and you have the option of switching between Celsius and Fahrenheit. It has a 4.1 out of five star rating from 284 reviewers and is also a personal recommendation from me. However, the outside sensor should be protected if it's not under an awning. For example, placing it in a Ziplock bag can keep it dry from the elements and still give you accurate readings.
Makita 18V LXT Coffee Maker
There are several types of cool coffee making gadgets designed specifically for camping. However, if you're looking to have a coffee experience without all the fluff and invest in a power tool battery line, the Makita 18V LXT Coffee Maker may be something you'll want to look into. This coffee maker has a 4.4 out of five star rating on Amazon from over 2,300 buyers with its biggest complaint being the battery capacity. It uses one 18V battery, which can range from 2.0 Ah to 6.0 Ah — the more amp hours, the longer the battery will last, so keep that in mind while using it.
This coffee maker is as easy to use as your at-home coffee pot. Simply pour the water into the water tank. Add your ground coffee or single coffee packet and press the button to start. It brews a five-ounce cup of coffee in five minutes, so it's not as quick as a Keurig, but I will still get the job done which makes it perfect for your camping trip.
Koonie Rechargeable Fan
A fan is always needed when camping, no matter what the temperature is outside. You'll want a way to either cool yourself off or circulate the air in a tent or camper. The Koonie Rechargeable Fan found on Amazon has a 4.6 out of five star rating from over 10,000 buyers and is a personal recommendation as well. In fact, I uses this specific fan so much in my camper, I own three of them.
This fan is rechargeable using a USB C cable and has four speeds — low, medium, high, and alternating. The best part about this fan, though, is the heavy-duty 3 inch clip that it comes attached to. You can either set it down on a table or the ground or hang it up high on your tent cables or a shelf. Either way, you have full control over the direction of the fan, including being about to rotate it around with the 360 ability.
Outland Living Fire Bowl
What is a night of camping without a fire? But what if you get to the campsite and there isn't a fire ring or there's a fire ban in the area? What then? According to the US Forest Service, if there is a fire ban, you are still allowed to use portable fire pits, but it is best to review local ordinances too, just to make sure you're 100% in the clear. The Outland Living Fire Bowl is a spark free propane, easy-to-transport fire pit that also comes with a cover and carry kit. It received a 4.8 out of five star review from over 16,800 buyers on Amazon with very few written negative reviews.
Instead of wood, you'll have 4.4 pounds of natural lava rock, which is designed to enhance a fire's flickering effect. In other words, you get the full effect of a fire, including roasted marshmallows over it, without having to start it from tinder or end the night smelling like a campfire. Better yet, you'll never have to worry about gathering sticks or dealing with wet wood.
How we chose these simple cozy camping gadgets
Many of the products selected for this article are personal recommendations from me, an experienced outdoor enthusiast who likes to make campsites as comfortable as possible. Additionally, each item comes with high ratings from other users who bought and reviewed the items. The gadgets listed in this article have at least a four out of five-star rating and have proven to be practical to not be a waste of money. Speaking of which, each item is also under $150, so they are also considered to be relatively affordable. However, whether you're a digital nomad traveling in a van or an avid weekend camping buff, everyone has different ideas of what will give their campsite a cozy feel, so we recommend you do extra research to give yourself the ideal camping experience.