4 Of The Coolest Coffee Gadgets And Kits For Your Next Camping Trip According To Users
Just because you are out of the confines of your home and sleeping in the wilderness doesn't mean you need to give up small luxuries, and there is nothing quite like waking up during a camping trip and drinking a cup of warm coffee with a view. There are some coffee devices, like Makita's Mobile Coffee Maker, that are options for your next trip, but not if you're trying to pack lightweight. Luckily, with today's technology, you have access to all kinds of compact devices that can make a solid cup of coffee in no time at all.
As attested by reviews from customers who have used the products, here are four of the coolest coffee gadgets that are sure to get you warmed up during those cool camping mornings. Some options include a French press, a compact espresso maker, and even a simple drip coffee kit, so you're sure to find the right type of portable coffee maker that works best for your own particular camping needs.
Jetboil Flash Java Kit Cooking System
If you're looking to make enough coffee for two people, or if you really need that second cup of joe in the morning, the Jetboil Flash Java Kit may be a great addition to your camping arsenal. It can boil up to two cups of water in about 100 seconds, and when it's done, the color-change heat indicator will turn orange to let you know it's ready. From there, all you have to do is treat the java kit like a French press and pour the coffee into your cup.
You can also use the java kit as a device to boil just water for any freeze-dried food you may have or to make tea, so it's not just a one-use product. The kit runs $139 at REI. However, it does not come with the butane/propane fuel canister, so you will still need to purchase that, which can also add bulk to your camping pack if you are backpacking in the wilderness.
nCamp Café Camping Coffee Maker
Do you love the way a classic Italian moka pot makes espresso and want that experience out in nature? nCamp's Café Camping Coffee Maker is designed to give you that at the price of $40. It has a fairly thin design allowing it to hold up to 12 ounces of water at a time. Additionally, the cup it comes with fits on top, which makes it easy to travel by stowing it in a water bottle side pocket.
The design works similar to making espresso, only it uses less pressure. Water boils up from the coffee-filled funnel and into the upper chamber where it will be ready to pour. The product does not come with coffee — however, any coffee grounds will work with it. Just make sure the grounds are fine and do not over-pack the funnel. The cup that comes with the coffee maker is silicone wrapped, so you won't burn your hands, and insulated to help keep the coffee warm longer than your standard mug.
Outin Nano Portable Espresso Machine
Technology has become so innovative that you can now make real espresso in the middle of the woods that more or less tastes like it came out of a traditional espresso machine. If you're a beginner camper and espresso drinker, the Outin Nano Portable Espresso Machine is easy to use and incredibly travel-friendly. Additionally, it is versatile in terms of the coffee you can use, accepting either traditional espresso grounds or espresso capsules — it also accepts Nespresso pods according to customer reviews. It comes in several colors, too.
A moka pot usually has a 1.5 bar pressure, but the Outin nano has a pressure of 20 bars, which is necessary for traditional espresso. The maximum water level is only 80 a little over two ounces, so if you need more than one shot of espresso, you'll need to keep filling it up and going through the process. However, it is fast heating with a 7,500 mAh lithium battery doing all of the work, which is rechargeable with a USB-C cable.
Stanley's Classic Perfect-Brew Pour Over Set
Sometimes, a simple drip coffee is enough to start the day off. Stanley's Classic Perfect-Brew Pour Over Set is a compact way to get that cup of coffee. The set comes with a stainless steel coffee maker with a reusable, removable, and easy-to-clean filter for the drip coffee process. No paper filters are needed. It also comes with a matching stainless steel mug that has double-walled vacuum insulation which will help keep your coffee warm.
The set will run you $45 at full price. However, you do have the option of buying only the Classic Pour Over at $26. It will work over most mugs as long as the bottom ring of the pour-over can fit into the top of the drinkware. All you have to do is use medium-ground coffee to taste, pour hot water over the grounds, and let the pour-over do its job.