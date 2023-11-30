5 Top Reviewed Tech Products For Beginner Campers

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you're used to the comforts of home, roughing it out at a campsite for the first time can be a daunting experience. The best way to start is by taking it slow, ideally with an overnight camping trip to a nearby campsite.

Get a tent that's easy to set up, make sure you carry enough lighting and don't forget the camp stove and cookware. You might want to begin with a campground that has toilets and potable water. Car camping at a drive-up campsite is another option. That way, you don't have to bother hiking to your campsite with all your gear, and you'll also have access to your car battery for power.

Even if you're a camping newbie, you'll need to pack enough gear to take care of the basics, including a few high-tech camping accessories. For example, you might want to carry a powerstation to power your devices and an electric cooler to keep your food fresh. We've shortlisted some of the best tech products for beginner campers based on professional reviews from reputable publications.