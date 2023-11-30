5 Top Reviewed Tech Products For Beginner Campers
If you're used to the comforts of home, roughing it out at a campsite for the first time can be a daunting experience. The best way to start is by taking it slow, ideally with an overnight camping trip to a nearby campsite.
Get a tent that's easy to set up, make sure you carry enough lighting and don't forget the camp stove and cookware. You might want to begin with a campground that has toilets and potable water. Car camping at a drive-up campsite is another option. That way, you don't have to bother hiking to your campsite with all your gear, and you'll also have access to your car battery for power.
Even if you're a camping newbie, you'll need to pack enough gear to take care of the basics, including a few high-tech camping accessories. For example, you might want to carry a powerstation to power your devices and an electric cooler to keep your food fresh. We've shortlisted some of the best tech products for beginner campers based on professional reviews from reputable publications.
Apple Watch Ultra 2
The Apple Watch Ultra 2 has a rugged build designed to be used outdoors and includes several features that make it ideal for first-time campers. For example, it can display offline maps (provided your iPhone is within range) and topographic maps for over 1,000 parks around the U.S. The Compass app can mark the last waypoint where you had cellular service or Emergency SOS access so you can backtrack to that location if you need to contact someone.
Like the previous-generation model, the Watch Ultra 2 features a siren that can be activated by pressing its Action button. This emits an 86-decibel sound that can be heard up to 600 feet away. One notable upgrade is precision finding, which should help you locate a missing iPhone even if you're out in the woods.
The Watch Ultra 2 also has a flashlight feature made possible by the high-brightness display, which outdoor product review publication GearLab calls the best screen-style flashlight tested. In its review, GearLab states that the battery life of the Watch Ultra 2 (rated to last 36 hours with regular use) isn't as good as other GPS watches, some of which can last weeks on a single charge.
The Apple Watch Ultra 2 is available in a single GPS + Cellular model and is usually priced at $799. However, you can get it for $774 on Amazon. If you own an Apple Watch, follow these handy tips to ensure it's prepped for your next camping trip.
Motorola Defy Satellite Link
Even if you carry your smartphone on a camping trip, there's no guarantee you'll have access to cellular service. While satellite phones are a good investment if you're going to be camping somewhere remote, they can be expensive. The Motorola Defy Satellite Link is a more affordable alternative that will keep you safe when you're in unfamiliar terrain. Motorola's keychain dongle brings Apple-style satellite messaging to any Android or iOS device over a Bluetooth connection.
The device lets you send and receive text messages over satellite, share your GPS coordinates, and contact emergency services. The Motorola Defy Satellite Link requires a subscription to access satellite messaging, but new purchases include one year of free access to the Essential plan (usually $4.49 per month). This lets you exchange up to 30 messages per month for free.
The Defy Satellite Link lets you press a button to keep your friends and family updated on your location or send an SOS call to emergency services if you don't have your phone with you. The device connects to your phone via Bluetooth, and you can then exchange text messages over satellite using the Bullitt Satellite Messenger app. In its review, tech publication XDA Developers notes that the device is easy to set up and pair, but messaging can be tricky unless the recipient has the Bullitt app installed. The Motorola Defy Satellite Link has a list price of $150 on Amazon.
BioLite Campstove 2+
If you haven't mastered the art of making a bonfire, you might want to consider the BioLite Campstove 2+. The stove isn't powered by propane or electricity but is fuelled by small dry sticks and twigs. Alternatively, you can buy pellets from BioLite or a third-party brand.
The BioLite Campstove 2+ isn't your ordinary stove for camping and backpacking –- it generates electricity from fire, which is used to power an internal fan for smokeless flames. The excess energy is stored in a 3,200mAh battery that can be used to charge your devices over USB while you cook. The stove also features LED indicators that show fire strength, power, and fan speed.
BioLite includes a flexible light that can be attached to the stove's USB port or connected to a power bank or powerstation when the stove is not in use. Tech publication T3 says that the BioLite Campstove 2+ is relatively easy to use and a good option if you're in a forested area, given that you're unlikely to run out of fuel. The review also mentions that the stove doesn't need too much fuel for cooking but notes that it isn't ideal to carry while hiking. As a result, this camp stove makes more sense if you're car camping or your car is relatively close to your campsite.
The BioLite Campstove 2+ is currently available on Amazon for $105 (list price of $150). If you don't have any camp cookware, you can pick up the BioLite Campstove Complete Cook Kit ($250), which includes accessories like a kettle pot, coffee press, and portable grill.
Costway 55-quart Electric Car Cooler
A cooler is essential to keep your food fresh on a camping trip, but if you're going to have your car nearby, an electric cooler makes more sense. Brands like Ryobi make smart coolers, but conventional electric coolers are cheaper and can do a great job. The Costway 55-quart Electric Car Cooler is a highly-rated product on Amazon, and GearLab also highlights its low energy usage –- the cooler draws just 50W of power and can go down to 38.9W in Eco mode.
You can set a battery protection level to prevent your car battery from running out of juice, but GearLab notes that Costway's shut-off settings might not always leave enough power to start your car. In addition, the durability of the cooler leaves something to be desired.
The Costway cooler features a 55-quart capacity and can reach temperatures of negative 4 degrees Fahrenheit, meaning you can freeze food if needed. It has two compartments, including a dedicated freezing area, and features an internal LED light. There's also an LCD display that lets you adjust temperature and modes.
The Costway electric cooler is pretty affordable, currently available for $260 on Amazon (list price of $360). While it's meant to be used primarily as a car cooler, Amazon users have also had success hooking it up to solar portable power stations.
Jackery Explorer 300 Portable Powerstation
In our Jackery Explorer 1000 portable powerstation review, we noted that the company's largest portable powerstation is powerful enough to run a small refrigerator but weighs almost 22 pounds. If you're looking for something that's easier to move around, consider the Jackery Explorer 300 instead. This unit is ideal for beginner campers owing to its smaller capacity and easy portability.
The Jackery Explorer 300 weighs just over 7 pounds and is equipped with a 293Wh battery. It features two AC outlets, one USB-C (60W PD) inlet/outlet, one fast-charge USB 3.0 port, one USB-A port, and one DC car port. While its capacity might not be enough to run your electric cooler, you should easily be able to inflate an air mattress, charge small devices like phones and headlights, and power fans.
Wirecutter, The New York Times' product recommendation website, says it's compact enough for a small child to carry and is sturdy and durable enough to be used outdoors. In addition, the power from the AC adapter is equivalent to what you get from a wall outlet, so you can use it to power most devices.
The Jackery Explorer 300 has a list price of $350 on Amazon. While you can charge it using your car's power socket, if you're planning a longer camping trip, you might want to pair it with a 100W solar panel for an uninterrupted power supply.