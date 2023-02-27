This Keychain Dongle Brings Apple-Style Satellite Messaging To Any Android Or iOS Device

Motorola Mobility, in a partnership with innovative British mobile phone manufacturer Bullitt Group, just announced a new Bluetooth device that brings satellite connectivity to existing iOS or Android smartphones. Unveiled at Mobile World Congress 2023 in Spain, the Motorola Defy Satellite Link can enable any smartphone running least iOS 14 or Android 10 to send and receive text messages in places that lack terrestrial cellular signals, as well as providing GPS location tracking and SOS service. All you need is a clear view of the sky.

This technology is particularly valuable to outdoorsy types such as hikers, backpackers, and mountain bikers who frequent remote areas. Satellite messaging not only enables staying in touch with friends and family, but is also a serious safety feature than can be used to alert medical responders in the event of injury or other health emergencies that occur in the wilderness.

The Defy Satellite dongle is slightly smaller than a credit card and weighs approximately 2.5 ounces. Per the manufacturer, the device is dustproof, waterproof, and its 600 mAh battery can last for "multiple days."