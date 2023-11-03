5 Handy Tips To Make Sure Your Apple Watch Is Prepped For Your Next Camping Trip

The Apple Watch is a fantastic companion to the iPhone, but is also a great accessory for exploring the outdoors. When you're out camping in the middle of nowhere, the Apple Watch's safety features like Emergency SOS, Fall Detection, and Medical ID can come in handy if you're stranded or hurt. If you have an Apple Watch Ultra, you can even activate the siren to play high-intensity sounds and attract help.

If you enjoy hiking, you can take advantage of the new features added in watchOS 10 to make hiking safer. For example, the Compass app can automatically add waypoints for the last location with cellular service and emergency network service. In addition, Apple Maps can now display topographical maps.

If you plan on wearing your Apple Watch for your next camping trip, there are a few things you can do beforehand to prepare. This includes adding protective casing and a sport watch band, and making sure you have enough battery power for a few days.