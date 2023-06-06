WatchOS 10 Adds New Features To Make Hiking So Much Safer

The hiking-related updates to watchOS 10 are focused primarily on the existing Compass and Maps apps. Previous versions of watchOS provided a Compass app that could point users to true north, an invaluable resource when out on the trail. With the new update, the Compass app also places special waypoints as you travel. One waypoint indicates the last spot where you had steady cellular service, while another indicates the last spot you had emergency network service. Using the compass' 3D altimeter, you can even see the elevation you were at when these waypoints were set.

Speaking of elevation, another of the new features is in Maps. Apple is currently in the process of updating all of its maps in the United States to provide topographical data in addition to basic location data. This way, your map will show you terrain elevation, as well as trailhead entrances. The Maps' search function is also being updated with a database of registered hiking trails, including their designated starting points, general difficulty levels, topographical layout, and so on.

For those who want to get a bit more creative with their hiking excursions, watchOS is receiving a new developer API for minutely-tuned workout apps. Apps created with this new API can better detect changes in acceleration and elevation. You could, for example, use an app geared primarily toward jogging on uneven terrain or golfing on a hilly course. WatchOS 10 will be released as a free software update this coming fall.