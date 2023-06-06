WatchOS 10 Adds New Features To Make Hiking So Much Safer
In the days before modern wireless technology, just going out on a casual hike could be potentially dangerous. You had to rely on unwieldy, outdated paper maps, and if you went off the beaten path and got yourself lost, it'd be much more difficult for rescue squads to locate you. Thankfully, we have modern tech to lessen those concerns, and with the newest watchOS version, there will be even less to worry about.
During the Apple keynote at the Worldwide Developers Conference 2023 event, the tech giant unveiled watchOS 10, the newest iteration of its smartwatch operating system. Among its many other new features, watchOS 10 is bringing with it some updates geared particularly toward hiking and wilderness safety. With these new features, Apple Watch users will have an easier time making their way around in wild terrain and, should the situation call for it, calling and signaling for aid.
The Apple Watch can guide you to cell reception
The hiking-related updates to watchOS 10 are focused primarily on the existing Compass and Maps apps. Previous versions of watchOS provided a Compass app that could point users to true north, an invaluable resource when out on the trail. With the new update, the Compass app also places special waypoints as you travel. One waypoint indicates the last spot where you had steady cellular service, while another indicates the last spot you had emergency network service. Using the compass' 3D altimeter, you can even see the elevation you were at when these waypoints were set.
Speaking of elevation, another of the new features is in Maps. Apple is currently in the process of updating all of its maps in the United States to provide topographical data in addition to basic location data. This way, your map will show you terrain elevation, as well as trailhead entrances. The Maps' search function is also being updated with a database of registered hiking trails, including their designated starting points, general difficulty levels, topographical layout, and so on.
For those who want to get a bit more creative with their hiking excursions, watchOS is receiving a new developer API for minutely-tuned workout apps. Apps created with this new API can better detect changes in acceleration and elevation. You could, for example, use an app geared primarily toward jogging on uneven terrain or golfing on a hilly course. WatchOS 10 will be released as a free software update this coming fall.