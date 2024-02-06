Dangbei Atom Review: Big Projector Punch In A Small Package

Setting up the Atom isn't a complex process. Simply place the projector as far away from the surface you're projecting on as your living space allows — it is a long-throw projector after all. After that, you can plug it in, turn it on, and let it set things like the keystone for you. Finally, the most time-consuming part of the process, you get the option of signing into a Google account and getting the maximum benefit from Google TV — though you can skip this step if you wish. Sounds simple right?

Unfortunately, there are a couple of snags. The initial setup didn't get our image nice and square, despite a few attempts. We had to navigate a couple of menus (by going to settings, then annoyingly navigating to and clicking the settings cog a second time) and select "keystone correction" to get things nice and level. Even then it seemed a touch off, though that may be down to us not sitting directly below the projector. Aside from that, it's a very easy projector to set up, and it will even fit itself into any screens you have set up on request. Similarly, the autofocus got it close but some tweaking is required for a truly sharp image.

If we're talking about minor annoyances, you do seemingly need the remote to set things up and the projector we received didn't have any AAA batteries in the box. This may just be a mistake, but not having to leave and rifle through some drawers is always preferable. If an old, unrelated, remote didn't eventually make the sacrifice, our test would have been delayed.