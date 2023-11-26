Projector Buyers Guide: Top Brands & Affordable Picks
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
For those shoppers looking to upgrade the size of their television screens, there are really only two options. The first is to simply buy a new TV; if one wants to go that route, SlashGear has your back with several options for 60-inch and 70-75-inch televisions. However, for the true movie cinephile, a projector may be the best choice. Screen size easily surpasses the most expensive television sets, and if one is fortunate enough to have the option, an in-home theater setup or media room can quickly become the most popular spot in the house.
Even if one's passion for cinema far outweighs one's budget, there's a projector out there that can cater to the buyer's specific needs. On the high end, ultra-short-throw and laser projectors have improved the brightness and image quality of projectors dramatically. Conversely, projectors that used to run in the thousands often come in under $500 these days. Portability, sound quality, image contrast, and connectivity should all factor into one's decision as well, depending on what one plans on using the projector for, whether it be for a home theater, backyard screen, camping trip, or some other activity.
We've gathered the best brands currently available, and included an affordable projector from each brand to help assist both first-time projector owners and those looking to upgrade on a budget.
AAXA Technologies
AAXA Technologies features some of the cutest little portable video projectors in the industry, and they all have garnered pretty solid reviews online. These so-called "pico projectors" often use LEDs and tiny DLP chips to produce large screens from a small package. Some are as tiny as a phone, while others look like a regular projector that's been shrunken down.
The AAXA Technologies M7 is a projector that doubles as a power bank, with a three-hour runtime off a fully charged battery. Its 1200-lumen projector is reasonably powerful, and AAXA says the M7 can produce a 200-inch screen at 1080p — not bad for a projector that can fit in the palm of your hand. While the M7 doesn't feature Android TV like some of our other options, the device can directly mirror screens of devices with a USB-C connection, and HDMI and USB jacks are also present for direct connections. Focus and keystone adjustments are available via the included remote, which is nice if one opts to mount the M7 on a ceiling or other hard-to-access position.
A built-in four-watt speaker produces decent sound, and a 3.5-millimeter jack allows for external speakers or headphones to be connected. Overall, it's a great little piece of tech available for under $500 on Amazon.
Anker / Nebula
Anker produces a number of well-regarded electronics, from iPhone wireless chargers to power banks. The company's portable projector division, dubbed "Nebula," offers a number of small to medium-sized options with a variety of features for any budget.
The Nebula Capsule is the company's most affordable option and boasts hundreds of good reviews on sites like Amazon as well as Nebula's own site. The Capsule is about the size of a can of pop. This little projector can project up to 100 inches, and has a great 360-degree speaker.
The capsule isn't too bright, but its 100 ANSI lumens are enough to make the portable projector usable in darkened rooms or outdoors. Streaming apps run easily using the onboard Android 7.1, allowing the user to directly download Netflix or Hulu. Screen mirroring is also supported, although Nebula notes that some streaming apps can't be mirrored to the capsule. That's actually a common problem with projectors, as the devices tend to have some trouble working with copyrighted content. The capsule includes a remote, and there's an app available to control the projector as well.
At $300 on Amazon, it's one of the more affordable projectors on our list.
BenQ
A popular maker of entry-level projectors, BenQ has several projectors that would make the cut on our list. The company has offerings for movie buffs and gamers, as well as a variety of portable options. While there are some more powerful choices available, we're highlighting the BenQ GV30 Portable LED Smart Projector for its unique design, automatic focus, affordability, and quick setup.
The GV30 has a great look, kind of like a canteen on a little magnetic stand. That stand makes setup easy, as it can easily allow the projected image to rotate vertically. Autofocus and vertical keystone adjustments get the image on the screen quickly, and the package includes an Android TV dongle to access one's favorite streaming apps.
While the picture quality leaves something to be desired at only 720p, and the brightness is a little on the low side at 300 ANSI lumens, the speakers in the GV30 are impressive and feature some heavy bass. It will only run you around $300 on Amazon, but BenQ's Amazon store has several options for portable, home, or office applications. The company also has an upgraded version of the GV with a brighter, 1080p image for twice the price of the GV30.
DB Power
DB Power is one of those brands folks may write off as a cheap Chinese import because of its unfamiliar brand name and, perhaps the fact that it is made in China. However, after some research and personal experience with this budget brand, we can recommend it as a good starting point for any budget-conscious home theater.
The RD828 projector has plenty of premium features with a budget-friendly price tag. The first thing one will notice is the design of this unit. A fabric top, or bottom if the projector is ceiling mounted, makes this projector look a lot more expensive than it is. A pair of both HDMI and USB connection ports means multiple devices can be connected at once, or a Chromecast or other streaming stick can be hooked up and powered while still leaving other connectors available. A 3.5-millimeter jack for headphones or audio and an AV port are also on the back. While the fan can be a little loud, the speakers of this unit are decent enough to overcome the noise.
Automatic keystone correction and manual zoom make it easy to get the screen right where one needs it. Its native 1080p display and 500 ANSI lumen brightness produce smooth images and a bright picture, and DB Power says a screen up to 300 inches is possible. Connection ports on the device are plentiful, and both Miracast and iOS casting are supported. and Wi-Fi, HDMI, Bluetooth, and USB connectivity. Coming in at under $300 on Amazon, the RD828 is a steal.
Epson
A company primarily known for its printers, the Shaq-backed brand has been in the business and home theater projector game for some time. While the company advertises plenty of higher-end models with amazing features in its Amazon store, Epson also makes a lot of great projectors at lower price points, including the basic, portable model we're highlighting.
The EpiqVision Flex is a smaller, barebones, portable projector with one highlight – it's great for rooms where lighting can't be adjusted. It produces a bright picture rated at 3,000 lumens, and the company says it can display images up to 300 inches. While the menu system isn't a smart streaming setup, the video presets at hand cater to several viewing environments, including a specific setting to project onto classroom chalkboards.
The EpiqVision Flex suffers from a lack of inputs, as there's only one port each for HDMI, USB-A, and outdated USB-B, meaning one streaming device powered by USB-A will max this unit out. Its built-in speaker is nothing special, and unfortunately, a lack of an audio-out jack means external speakers aren't an option unless one's streaming device supports them. However, for watching a movie in a less-than-pitch black room, it's a solid pick from a trusted brand name, and will only set shoppers back around $450 at Best Buy.
Kodak
Kodak is sort of the opposite of several of the names on this list, in that it's a familiar name but many aren't aware that the company makes projectors. They make some unique devices too, including a line of tiny pico projectors in its Luma lineup. However, we'll be focusing on a more powerful portable option offered by Kodak.
The FLIK HD10 Smart Projector was reviewed by SlashGear earlier in 2023. This portable projector boasts full HD 1080p on a screen up to 120 inches. HDMI, USB, and AV ports are all included, but the unit's built-in Android TV means no connecting of external dongles or streaming devices is required.
We mentioned that the speakers could use an upgrade, but the FLIK HD10 does have Bluetooth compatibility, as well as a 3.5-millimeter audio jack to connect headphones or external speakers. The projector's low 200 ANSI lumen brightness rating means optimal viewing will require a completely darkened room, and reaching the fullest screen size requires a pretty large room due to throw distance issues. However, the device's portability, high-quality image projection, onboard Android TV, and reasonable price point of $270 directly from Kodak's online store make the FLIK HD10 easy to recommend.
LG
LG is a familiar brand for many shoppers, producing everything from home appliances to laptops. Projectors aren't the main focus of the company, but the ones it does offer are typically high-end devices, like ultra short throw projectors or 4K UHD devices in the $1,000-$5,000 range.
LG's CineBeam series is a well-known line of projectors, and the PH510P provides many of the features of its more expensive counterparts. Wireless mirroring allows Android phones to easily throw images and video to the projector using Miracast, and physical connections include HDMI, USB, VGA, and coaxial. This projector even features a built-in ATSC TV tuner to receive over-the-air TV with an antenna, a feature most manufacturers skip over.
While the speakers are a bit weak, a Bluetooth output allows for a seamless connection to speakers. The projector's battery can provide up to two and a half hours of screen time, and its 550 lumen rating makes it reasonably bright among portables. With a price tag of $500 at Best Buy, the LG PH510P resides at the high end of our budget projector list, but it does offer the unique addition of antenna support in a small package.
Optoma
Another company that might fly under your radar because of an unfamiliar name, Optoma was established in 2000 and has a huge catalog of projectors under its belt including a number of industry firsts. From the first 1080p home cinema projector in 2006 to 2008's PK101, the world's smallest pico projector at the time, innovation has fueled this company, but affordability has never been forgotten.
Optoma's X400LVe is worth a look, as it's a great balance between features and price. Its 10-watt speaker is great for a room appropriate for its throw distance of around 16 feet. A brightness rating of 4,000 lumens means even well-lit rooms should get a decent view of the screen, and while it doesn't have an integrated OS, its HDMI, VGA, composite, and USB connections mean easy hookup of a streaming stick or even one's old gaming system. Image quality is good, if not great, and the projected screen size is a bit underwhelming unless the projector is a good distance from the surface. However, if daytime or lights-on viewing is a priority, the X400LVe is well worth the $449 on Amazon.
ViewSonic
Founded in 1987 as a distributor of peripherals like keyboards, power supplies, and monitors, ViewSonic has grown into a display powerhouse, producing monitors, digital displays, and view boards as well as projectors. SlashGear reviewed the Xbox Series S/X focused ViewSonic X2-4K projector, praising its sound quality, brightness, and fast response times while also calling out its higher price tag and limited range. However, overall the projector was given a great score, and many of ViewSonic's other projectors are often praised, including the company's budget options.
The ViewSonic PA503W XGA projector is very bright, with good contrast levels and a projected screen of up to 120 inches. Lag is minimal, making it good for gaming, but it does lack the bells and whistles of some of the other brands on our list. Manual focus and a lone HDMI and outdated mini USB type-B port alongside multiple serial and VGA ports reveal this unit as more tailored for business applications than home theater setups. Still, at $400 on Amazon, it's a bright, reliable projector from a big name at an affordable price.
Xgimi
Our final recommendation is from the impossible-to-pronounce Xgimi brand. The company produces a handful of projectors, and they all have been well-reviewed and include plenty of features. SlashGear has recommended a few of Xgimi's models before, including the MoGo 2 PRO and Halo Plus. For this list, we'll be going with a portable projector that is a little more affordable than either of those models.
A combination of stylish design, good audio with Dolby support, and built-in Android TV makes Xgimi's MoGo 2 a worthwhile recommendation. Setup is easy, with Chromecast, Bluetooth, HDMI, and WiFi all supported, and Xgimi's Intelligent Screen Adaption Tech automatically handles focus and screen calibration. It's small enough to truly be considered a portable projector, and its 400-lumen brightness rating is good for a smaller portable like the MoGo 2. Pairing the unit with one's phone makes setup even easier, as most of the process can be taken care of via app.
The MoGo 2 has a few minor drawbacks: the projector lacks the ability to display Netflix without a workaround, it doesn't have an internal battery, and it tops out at 720p. The MoGo 2 PRO provides an upgrade to 1080p, but at $200 dollars more. For most people using the device as a portable big screen, the MoGo 2's $399 price tag on Amazon strikes a good balance between cost and functionality.