ViewSonic X2-4K Projector Review: Level Up Xbox Gaming At 120 Frames Per Second

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Releasing August 21, the ViewSonic X2-4K is an LED projector display designed to be the perfect companion for the current generation Series X and Series S Xbox consoles. Microsoft has allowed the "Designed for Xbox" branding to be stamped on the packaging, and the projector itself features neon green highlights to match the cooling vents on the Series X. It takes advantage of the consoles' advanced video features, including native resolution at 4K (3840 x 2160 pixels) with High Dynamic Range, refresh rate up to 240 frames per second, 2,000 lumens of brightness, and latency that goes down to a near-instantaneous 4.2 milliseconds.

The unit is made to be portable, with a total weight around seven pounds, and a short throw lens that's great for a quick dorm room or hotel room setup. The sharp image range of the projector is between three and seven feet, with a manual zoom ring on the lens to blow up the image up to 120 inches diagonally. At 4K resolution, a 60Hz refresh rate is supported. At 120Hz, resolution drops to 2560 x 1440 pixels, and 1080p at 240 Hz.

All gameplay images, UI screenshots, and video stills in this review were taken directly off of the wall using a Panasonic GH5 camera.