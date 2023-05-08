Kodak FLIK HD10 Review: Android TV Projector With A Price To Match Its Quality

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Family movie night is a time-honored tradition that has been with us ever since television became an entertainment staple in our living rooms. It has evolved over time with the actors changing and the plotlines varying while the devices through which these stories were conveyed have also changed dramatically. No longer are we stuck with watching movies on 19-inch or even 27-inch screens limited to more or less square formats, often in the "letterbox" style to fit the wide aspect of movie film reproduction. Today's TV screens can be rather large, with screens of 80 inches and more available, but for a significant investment.

To have the ability to watch on a large screen without having to shell out for an expensive LED TV, projectors fill the gap with affordability and even high definition in convenient packages, including Kodak's FLIK HD10. This device is a compact all-in-one device meant to easily set up and project video on any surface which will reasonably accommodate it without distortion. Furthermore, uses are hardly limited to family movies and could be adapted to school or work environments and more. The Kodak FLIK HD10 could be just the solution you're looking for — or it may not be as powerful a projector as you might expect, given the size and the brand name. Either way, Kodak provided us with a FLIK HD10 for the purpose of this review.