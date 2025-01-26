5 Electronics The TSA Doesn't Allow In Checked Baggage

The majority of people own at least one smartphone, with more owning other battery-powered devices. However, some of us might not know that the lithium batteries found in these devices are actually quite dangerous. In fact, lithium battery fire incidents that happen in-flight jumped by 388% from 2015 to 2023. In fact, a lithium battery fire caused the crash of UPS Flight 6 in 2010, which was a Boeing 747 that was known for carrying huge cargo loads and was carrying several pallets containing batteries.

Due to this, the FAA does not allow passengers to check in devices with lithium batteries on passenger flights. The main reason is that there's no one inside the plane's cargo hold that can visually monitor it to spot smoke and flames and extinguish a fire should one occur. Furthermore, unlike what you see in the movies, the cargo hold is physically separate from the rest of the cabin, so if a fire breaks out in the cargo hold and the onboard fire suppression system fails to extinguish it, no one could reach the fire to stop it from spreading.

Also, note that it's the FAA that set these rules that prevents passengers from checking in these electronic devices. The TSA just works with the agency to ensure that these gadgets do not slip through security and get on board the airplane's cargo hold.

