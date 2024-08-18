How Heavy Is The Boeing 747 And How Much Can It Carry?

When Boeing's iconic 747 aircraft first took to the skies in 1969, the massive aircraft almost immediately changed the aircraft game, proving itself a plane capable of carrying both cargo and passengers to all corners of the globe. Over the years, the vessels would even earn the nickname "Queen of the Skies," and rank as the largest commercial craft in the world.

Advertisement

Overtly customized versions of Boeing's 747s are, of course, currently serving the U.S. government under the designation of Air Force One. However, that fact will have to change sometime down the road, as Boeing officially ceased production on its beloved 747 build in 2023, rolling its final plane off the line in January of that year. The decision to phase out the 747 was reportedly made after a decade or two of airlines and freighter companies sizing down to smaller, more fuel-efficient aircraft. There are, however, still 747's flying throughout the world. Many are 747-8s, which are the last of the 747 lineup and arguably the best jets in the sky these days.

Per the plane's specs, the 747-8 was every bit the behemoth its predecessors were, boasting a wingspan of 224 ft five inches, a height of 63 ft 6 inches, and a length of more than 250 ft. The final 747 also reportedly weighed in at a whopping 485,300 lbs or just over 220 tons. Even at that size, the craft can push mach .086, ranking it among the fastest commercial jets in the sky.

Advertisement