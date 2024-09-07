What Does mAh Stand For On Batteries And Power Banks?

Batteries have arguably made life so much easier. Yes, there are still known problems with batteries, but their benefits couldn't be clearer. You no longer have to stay in one place to talk to someone on the phone, bring out long extension cords to play music in the backyard, or constantly hunt for a power outlet to vacuum the house. All you need to do is make sure your battery-powered device is charged, and you're good to go.

With everything becoming wireless and battery-operated these days, it's important that you know what to look for in a battery. This means understanding its mAh rating. You're probably already familiar with this rating as you'll typically see it when you're looking at power banks. It's also pretty common in specification sheets of phones, cordless power tools, and other battery-operated devices. But what exactly is this mAh rating and why should you care about it?

The symbol mAh stands for milliampere-hour. It tells you the amount of current (represented by the milliamperes) a battery or power bank can supply to a device for a specific period (represented by the hour). For instance, a battery rated at 5,000 mAh can power a laptop drawing 5,000 mA for one hour or a tablet using 250 mA for 20 hours. That said, the mAh symbol is essentially an indication of how long your battery or power bank can last on a single charge. If you have a higher mAh, you'll also get a longer runtime.

